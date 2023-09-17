Review: AIN'T TOO PROUD Puts the Spotlight on the Passion and Soul of The Temptations

Whether they are aware of it or not, most people have encountered a song by The Temptations at some point in their lifetime. Although they are still active today, The Temptations first stepped into the spotlight in the 1960s embracing the genre of R&B, soul, funk, do-wop, and rock and roll. Putting out hits such as “My Girl” and “Get Ready,” the group created music that led the genre and inspired many artists down the road. The music of The Temptations has remained timeless despite changes in the group’s members over the years. The backbone of soul music lies in what was created by the Temptations and is recreated in that latest musical to grace the Vancouver stage: AIN’T TOO PROUD.

On September 12th, AIN’T TOO PROUD: THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS presented by Broadway Across Canada premiered at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre in Vancouver. Playing a total of 6 shows with the last being on Sunday September 17th, the touring production of AIN’T TOO PROUD brought the energy, passion, and most importantly, nostalgia to audiences this week.

(L – R)- Michael Andreaus, Jalen Harris, Harrell Holmes Jr., Elijah Ahmad Lewis, E. Clayton Cornelious from the National Touring Company of Ain’t Too Proud. Credit: ©2023 Emilio Madrid.

HIghlighting the story of The Temptations, the musical follows them from their early 1960’s origins and sheds light on the career of the 5 original members of the group: Otis Williams, Melvin Franklin, Eddie Kendricks, Paul Williams, and David Ruffin. The musical shows the best and worst times of their relationship with one another giving light to their many successes and detailing their roughest times. Narrated by Williams throughout the course of the musical, the show gives perspective and allows audiences to connect with who the group was at their core.

At most, AIN’T TOO PROUD was a musical with passion, talent, and addictive music. It represented the brotherhood of the original The Temptations well through the telling of their personal and political conflict struggles throughout that time period. Being a biographical musical, the show definitely catered to a certain audience. The plot featured many storylines that were predictable coming from a successful music group. Putting emphasis on drug-use, reliability of its members, and family relationships, the behind-the-scenes moments that went on between the original members were nothing out of the ordinary. AIN’T TOO PROUD wasn’t as flashy and filled with exciting gimmicks as some of the other musicals that have come to Vancouver have given. At the basis of everything, AIN’T TOO PROUD was genuine to the music and the story as it could have been.

(L – R)- National Touring Company of Ain’t Too Proud. Credit: © 2021 Emilio Madrid.

The definite highlight of the show was the music and choreography. The music and lyrics were from The Legendary Motown Catalog. Bringing the hits of The Temptations to life was a true spectacle. With songs such as “The Way You Do the Things You Do,” “Shout,” “I’m Gonna Make You Love Me,” “Get Ready,” and the well known song, “My Girl,” the musical had the audience hooked all night. Being familiar with the tunes of The Temptations or not, the music of the show was a hit for both veteran and first-time listeners. The choreography by Sergio Trujillo gave the show a real punch. Every sharp and smooth movement flowed perfectly with each song and gave the musical life. Trujillo won the 2019 Tony Award for Best Choreography for the show and it was definitely well deserved.

(L – R)- Harrel Holmes Jr., Jalen Harris, Dwayne P. Mitchell, Michael Andreaus, E. Clayton Cornelious from the National Touring Company of Ain’t Too Proud. Credit: © 2023 Emilio Madrid.

The 5 actors that brought the original 5 members of The Temptations were another highlight of the show. The main cast on opening night consisted of Jeremy Kelsey as Otis Williams, Harrell Holmes Jr. as Melvin Franklin, Jalen Harris as Eddie Kendricks, E. Clayton Cornelious as Paul Williams, and Elijah Ahmad Lewis as David Ruffin. Each of them had their own spark and had excellent chemistry with one another. The way their movements flowed in sync with each song was a sight to see. The Temptation that visibly stood out the most was Eddie Kendricks played by Jalen Harris. Something about Harris’ charisma made him stand out amongst the others. His smooth yet powerful vocals were evidently outstanding. To complement his dancing was sharp and did not lack luster. Harris would have made Kendricks proud.

(L – R) - Jalen Harris and the National Touring Company of Ain’t Too Proud. Credit: © 2023 Emilio Madrid.

AIN’T TOO PROUD: THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS was an exciting show that satisfied the musical-lovers of Vancouver. By bringing the original Temptations back to the stage, the show has helped create and reinforce a legacy that will influence generations to come.

AIN’T TOO PROUD: THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS presented by Broadway Across Canada plays at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre in Vancouver from September 12th to 17th, 2023. The show is 2 hours and 30 minutes with 1 intermission and recommended for ages 12 and up. Tickets are available at the link below!

Top Photo Credit: ©2023 Emilio Madrid