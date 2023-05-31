Review: MISCHIEF MAKERS: PETER PAN GOES WRONG - BROADWAY PART 1, Podcast

“A flavour as to what’s going on in the Mischief Multiverse in New York”

Who broke their foot the last time they were in Peter Pan Goes Wrong? What was it like to work with Neil Patrick Harris? What are American audiences like versus those in the UK? Mischief Makers: Peter Pan Goes Wrong - Broadway Part 1 answers all of these questions and more!

Charlie Russell (Sandra/Wendy) hosts with guest stars Henry Shields (Chris Bean/Hook), Nancy Zamit (Annie/Tink), and Greg Tannahill (Jonathan/Peter Pan). Even though the episode is relatively short for a Mischief Makers episode, the group manages to pack quite a bit into the 30 minutes they have. The podcast has been recorded by the Mischief team while on Broadway, with the first episode being recorded during previews in April.

One particularly interesting aspect of the podcast is hearing what it is like for the actors to be returning to Peter Pan Goes Wrong after nearly ten years. These people have known and worked with each other for over a decade and it is fascinating to see how both the actors and the shows have developed. The Mischief members are able to discuss the show without going into major spoilers, making it appealing to both those unfamiliar and familiar with Peter Pan Goes Wrong and the rest of the Goes Wrong universe.

Ultimately, Mischief Makers: Peter Pan Goes Wrong - Broadway Part 1 is a great start to what I’m sure will be a fun podcast series about the world of Mischief. Russell is a lovely and funny host and does a nice job of both encouraging and moderating conversations with guests. I look forward to hearing more from Mischief Makers this summer!

Mischief Maker: Peter Pan Goes Wrong will be releasing podcast episodes over the summer of 2023. The first episode was released on 27 May; available across all podcast streaming platforms.



