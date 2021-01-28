Reserve now for free: Irish Rep's Theater @ Home Winter Festival!

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jan. 28, 2021  

Irish Rep's Theatre @ Home Winter Festival is here! Catch ALL NINE digital productions for free! "Way out in front of every other company in America when it comes to marrying technical innovation with artistic quality." - The Wall Street Journal "My trophy for fastest and wisest New York acclimation to digital streaming goes to the Irish Rep (sláinte!)." - New York Magazine Irish Rep Online's repertory retrospective runs from January 26 - February 21 and features all nine of the original digital productions created by Irish Repertory Theatre during the COVID-19 shut-down. Irish Rep's acclaimed "Performances on Screen," including works by Brian Friel, James Joyce, Conor McPherson, Eugene O'Neill, inspired reviewers to name them "the leader in streaming theater" (TheaterMania). Robert Cuccioli in A Touch of the Poet Bill Irwin in On Beckett / In Screen Melissa Errico in Meet Me in St. Louis Including Tony Award-winner Bill Irwin, Tony Award-nominees Dearbhla Molloy, Robert Cuccioli, Melissa Errico, and Max von Essen, as well as Geraldine Hughes, Aedín Moloney, Belle Aykroyd, Shereen Ahmed, Ali Ewoldt, cabaret legends Steve Ross and KT Sullivan, and many more! Scheduled screenings run from NOW through Sunday, February 21, 2021. Reservations are required to access this digital event. Tickets are pay-what-you-can, with a suggested price of $25 for a performance, or $100 for the festival, are suggested for viewers who are able to give. RESERVE NOW LEARN MORE The event link will be emailed to you 2 hours before your selected performance begins. Open Captioned Performances are available for the second and fourth week of the festival - see the calendar for more. FOLLOW IRISH REP ONLINE: GIF: Geraldine Hughes in Molly Sweeney, Aedín Moloney in YES!, Sean Gormley in The Weir, KT Sullivan and Steve Ross in Love, Noël, Geraldine Hughes in Belfast Blues, Dearbhla Molloy in Give Me Your Hand, Robert Cuccioli in A Touch of the Poet, Bill Irwin in On Beckett / In Screen, Kylie Kuioka in Meet Me in St. Louis Irish Repertory Theatre's Season is supported, in part, by your taxpayer dollars through the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Legislature and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, in partnership with the City Council; as well as Culture Ireland, the agency for the promotion of Irish arts worldwide; the Department of Foreign Affairs and the Consulate of Ireland in New York; The Howard Gilman Foundation, The Shubert Foundation, The Harold & Mimi Steinberg Charitable Trust, Ireland Funds America, The Achelis and Bodman Foundaion, Mutual of America, The Michael Tuch Foundation, and our many generous members and donors. Irish Repertory Theatre | 132 West 22nd Street, New York, NY 10011


