Renee Elise Goldsberry Will Discuss COMPANY Parody at DOC NYC

DOC NYC, America's largest documentary festival, announced the full lineup for its ninth edition, running November 8-15 at the IFC Center in Greenwich Village and Chelsea's SVA Theatre and Cinepolis Chelsea. The 2018 festival includes 135 feature-length documentaries among over 300 films and events overall. Included are 42 world premieres and 17 U.S. or North American premieres, with more than 500 doc MAKERS and special guests expected in person to present their films or participate on panels.

Special Events announced today include the festival's Centerpiece presentation, the world premiere of Original Cast Album: Co-op, an episode in the upcoming season of IFC's DOCUMENTARY NOW! series inspired by D.A. Pennebaker's Original Cast Album: Company, followed by a conversation with creators Seth Meyers and Rhys Thomas, director Alex Buono, writer and star John Mulaney, and star Renee Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton).

In a 2019 episode, IFC's DOCUMENTARY NOW! will parody D.A. Pennebaker's classic making-of Company documentary, in an episode called "Original Cast Album: Co-Op."

The episode will tell the story of the recording of a cast album for the fictional musical Co-Op. Taran Killam, John MULANEY and James Urbaniak play producers overseeing the recording for the cast album. Alex Brightman, Richard Kind, Paula Pell and Renee Elise Goldsberry play the stars of Co-Op.

The episode will honor Pennebaker's 1970 documentary Original Cast Album: Company, which showcased the efforts of an exhausted orchestra and exhausting performers to get an album recorded during a marathon session. Elaine Stritch's monumentally dramatic attempts to finish and perfect her performance of "The Ladies Who Lunch" was the highlight of the film.

Renée Elise Goldsberry received the Tony Award, Grammy Award, Drama Desk Award and Lucille Lortel Award for her performance off and on Broadway in the musical phenomenon Hamilton. Since winning the Tony Award, she has appeared in Baz Luhrmann's "The Get Down" for Netflix and shot the title role for HBO's "The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks," opposite Oprah Winfrey. She is currently in production for the Netflix series "Altered Carbon." Prior to Hamilton, Renee's appearances on stage include her Outer Critics Circle Award nominated performance opposite Frances McDormand in the play Good People, as well as the original stage version of The Color Purple. She made her Broadway debut in The Lion King and was the last "Mimi" in Rent. Her off-Broadway appearances have included several Shakespeare productions for The Public Theater's New York Shakespeare Festival, where Hamilton originated. Her television appearances include her recurring roles on "The Good Wife," "Law & Order: SVU," and "The Following." She was nominated twice for a Daytime Emmy Award for her performance on "One Life to Live." On film, she appeared most recently in "Sisters" with Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, and in "Every Secret Thing" with Diane Lane and Elizabeth Banks.

