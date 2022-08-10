Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Remaining Victory Gardens Theater Staff Move To Unionize With IATSE

Remaining Victory Gardens Theater Staff Move To Unionize With IATSE

Victory Gardens has been accused of 'lack of transparency' and past 'toxic behavior.' Erika Dickerson-Despenza has pulled the production of her show cullud wattah.

Aug. 10, 2022  

Staff at Chicago's stories Victory Gardens Theater, which has been engulfed in accusations of 'toxic behavior' and a 'lack of transparency' are seeking union representation. The remaining 16 employees, who remain in a standoff with the theatre's board of directors, have filed a petition with the National Labor Relations Board.

The remaining staff are represented by IATSE locals Stagehands Local 2, Treasurers and Ticket Sellers Local 750, and Wardrobe Local 769.

"Unionization gives us the power of collective bargaining and a stronger support system than we currently have access to as individual, at-will employees. Unionization guarantees us a seat at the table, as well as leverage to push for worker safety measures that will benefit all employees of Victory Gardens." the group told the LA Times in a statement.

It was recently reported that the Victory Gardens board of directors informed the staff that the current artistic director, Ken-Matt Martin, had been placed on leave and that the final candidate for the open position of executive director, Marissa Lynn Ford, had withdrawn.

Acting managing director Roxanna Conner had also told staffers that she is resigning at the end of last month. Resident directors Lili-Anne Brown and Jess McLeod, and ensemble playwrights Marisa Carr, Keelay Gipson, Isaac Gómez and Stacey Rose announced in an online post that they had also resigned from the theater.

In a collectively signed post, the group acuused the volunteer board of a "lack of transparency" and past "toxic behavior."

This is a developing story.

Photo Credit: Greg Shutters, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons



Related Stories

From This Author - BWW Staff


Winner: RJ Christian To Play Title Role On MACGYVER The Musical Cast Recording
August 4, 2022

After a national casting search including hundreds of submissions, and a dozen finalists, the producers of MacGyver the Musical announced today that RJ Christian will play the title role on the show's original cast recording.
NOISES OFF, ROCK OF AGES, RENT & More Lead Orlando's August Theater Top 10
August 4, 2022

Orlando is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month. Selections for August include Noises Off, Rock of Ages, Rent and more!
SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD, WAITING FOR GODOT & More Lead Boston's August Theater Top 10
August 4, 2022

Boston is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month. August selections include Songs for a New World, Waiting for Godot, Pippin, and more!
THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA, PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT & More Lead Chicago's August Top Picks
August 3, 2022

Chicago is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month. Top picks for August include The Devil Wears Prada, Priscilla Queen Of The Desert, Urinetown, and more!
Steve Martin & Martin Short, THE COLOR PURPLE, AMERICAN PROPHET & More Lead Washington DC's August Top Picks
August 3, 2022

Washington, DC is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month. Check out our selections for August including Steve Martin and Martin Short, The Color Purple American Prophet, No Place To Go and more!