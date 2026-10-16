SIX Broadway Spirit Week Events To Feature Christiani Pitts, Chloe Lukasiak and Amanda Jenks and More

Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss' Tony Awardâ-winning hit musical Six will celebrate Spirit Week November 9 through 13 at the Lena Horne Theatre (256 West 47th Street).

With only 94 performances remaining, Six is offering three specially themed nights for fans to toast their spirit of fun and sisterhood. Participation requires the purchase of a ticket to the show.

BYOC: Bring Your Own Crown Night - Monday, November 9

Bring your favorite crown and join us for a special night hosted by Tony Awardâ nominee Christiani Pitts. No crown? No problem, we've got you covered.

Chloe's Court: Taking Back the Microphone – Thursday, November 12

Join Chloe Lukasiak (“Dance Moms”) for a special post-show conversation with the Queens about life on stage, sisterhood and the power of finding your voice.

Rep Your Queen Night and Costume Contest - Friday, November 13

Dress as your favorite Queen (or take inspo from her color!) for a chance to win royal prizes in a costume contest judged by Six Associate Costume Designer Amanda Jenks.

The cast of Six features Najah Hetsberger (& Juliet, Little Shop of Horrors) as Catherine of Aragon, Chloe Tucker Caine (“Owning Manhattan,” Mamma Mia! National Tour) as Anne Boleyn, Natalie Paris (Six Original UK cast and North American tour of Six) as Jane Seymour, Aimie Atkinson (Six Original UK cast, Beetlejuice) as Katherine Howard, Olivia Donalson (Six, the Dolly Parton musical) as Anna of Cleves, and Stephanie Jae Park (Hamilton) as Catherine Parr.

The cast also includes Lauryn Adams, Sierra Fermin, Julia McLellan, and Aiyana Smash as alternates.

Now in its SIXth historic year on Broadway, Six has played to over 2 million people, is the longest running show to have played in the Lena Horne Theatre, is the 39th longest running show in Broadway history, and the 7th longest running Broadway show to have originated in the UK.

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the Six wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!

Six is the winner of 35 awards including the 2022 Tony Award for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical and is the longest-running show in the Lena Horne Theatre.

Six celebrated its official Broadway opening night on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at the Lena Horne Theatre, formerly the Brooks Atkinson Theatre, where the show will play its final Broadway performance January 3, 2027.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 15 Days 14 Hrs 29 Min 27 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Broadway News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming