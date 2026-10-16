SIX Broadway Spirit Week Events To Feature Christiani Pitts, Chloe Lukasiak and Amanda Jenks and More
The production will feature themed nights hosted by cast members and special guests during its final weeks on Broadway.
Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss' Tony Awardâ-winning hit musical Six will celebrate Spirit Week November 9 through 13 at the Lena Horne Theatre (256 West 47th Street).
With only 94 performances remaining, Six is offering three specially themed nights for fans to toast their spirit of fun and sisterhood. Participation requires the purchase of a ticket to the show.
BYOC: Bring Your Own Crown Night - Monday, November 9
Bring your favorite crown and join us for a special night hosted by Tony Awardâ nominee Christiani Pitts. No crown? No problem, we've got you covered.
Chloe's Court: Taking Back the Microphone – Thursday, November 12
Join Chloe Lukasiak (“Dance Moms”) for a special post-show conversation with the Queens about life on stage, sisterhood and the power of finding your voice.
Rep Your Queen Night and Costume Contest - Friday, November 13
Dress as your favorite Queen (or take inspo from her color!) for a chance to win royal prizes in a costume contest judged by Six Associate Costume Designer Amanda Jenks.
The cast of Six features Najah Hetsberger (& Juliet, Little Shop of Horrors) as Catherine of Aragon, Chloe Tucker Caine (“Owning Manhattan,” Mamma Mia! National Tour) as Anne Boleyn, Natalie Paris (Six Original UK cast and North American tour of Six) as Jane Seymour, Aimie Atkinson (Six Original UK cast, Beetlejuice) as Katherine Howard, Olivia Donalson (Six, the Dolly Parton musical) as Anna of Cleves, and Stephanie Jae Park (Hamilton) as Catherine Parr.
The cast also includes Lauryn Adams, Sierra Fermin, Julia McLellan, and Aiyana Smash as alternates.
Now in its SIXth historic year on Broadway, Six has played to over 2 million people, is the longest running show to have played in the Lena Horne Theatre, is the 39th longest running show in Broadway history, and the 7th longest running Broadway show to have originated in the UK.
From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the Six wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!
Six is the winner of 35 awards including the 2022 Tony Award for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical and is the longest-running show in the Lena Horne Theatre.
Six celebrated its official Broadway opening night on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at the Lena Horne Theatre, formerly the Brooks Atkinson Theatre, where the show will play its final Broadway performance January 3, 2027.
Written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, Six is produced by Kenny Wax, Wendy & Andy Barnes, George Stiles, and Kevin McCollum, co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage and features choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (Scenic Design), Tony Award-winner Gabriella Slade (Costume Design), Tim Deiling (Lighting Design), and Paul Gatehouse (Sound Design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision by Joe Beighton and U.S. Music Supervision by Roberta Duchak. Casting is by The TRC Company / Peter Van Dam, CSA. Theater Matters is General Manager, Sam Levy is Associate Producer and Lucas McMahon is U.S. Executive Producer.
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