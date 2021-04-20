Rejected Broadway Posters Are Being Sold to Benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS

16 designs by Frank "Fraver" Verlizzo have become available for purchase as framed posters in a special charity ecommerce store to benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. The collection includes a previously unseen alternative version of Verlizzo's iconic design for Disney's 'The Lion King'

One year after Broadway's shutdown, America's leading theater poster designer, Frank "Fraver" Verlizzo, has partnered with Gelato, the world's fastest and greenest production platform for customized products made locally and on demand. Together they have created a special online charity store - Broadway is Alive - featuring Fraver's previously unseen, rejected or alternative poster designs for some of Broadway's and American theater's most famous shows.

With all profits benefiting the philanthropic heart of Broadway, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, lovers of the stage can purchase high quality framed posters of the designs that nearly were for the first time, as well as learn more about the production of some of the most iconic designs.

In a career spanning six decades, Fraver created the posters for Broadway shows including Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (1979), Twentieth Century (2004), Follies (2011), and Misery (2015), but is perhaps best known for his design for the theatrical production of The Lion King (1997).

With the kind permission of Disney, Fraver's alternative design for The Lion King can now be seen (and purchased) for the first time ever. The design, priced at $399, is available for purchase at www.broadwayisalive.com .

These 16 posters - some of which have never been shown to the public - are included in this collection of "rejected" alternative designs and concept sketches. They feature Fraver's work on some of Broadway's most successful and iconic shows including The Lion King. The compilation also features speculative designs for projects which never went beyond the drawing board, such as Into the Woods (1987), Cabaret (2003), Dracula: The Musical (2004) and Matilda (2012).

Using Gelato's network of more than 100 local production partners across 30 countries, high-quality designs will be printed, framed, and delivered on demand and from the location closest to the end-customer, which helps reduce delivery times, waste and carbon emissions while also supporting local businesses.

The full designs and more information can be found at www.broadwayisalive.com