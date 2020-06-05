Regional Spotlight: How Weathervane Theatre is Working Through The Global Health Crisis

Now more than ever it is important to support theater and do our part to keep the art form that we love so much alive and as thriving as it can be during these unprecedented times. While the global health crisis has temporarily put the theater world on hold, pausing all live performances and large gatherings to help stop the spread of COVID-19, theaters around the country have taken a hit. During this time of adjusting to our temporary new normal, theaters are figuring out how to take care of their team, and discovering the best ways to virtually bring theater to audiences.

Through our regional theater interview series, we are checking in with theaters all around the country, talking to them about how they are handling these difficult circumstances, learning what they are doing to move forward, and discovering the best way for people to help regional theaters during this time.

Today we shine a spotlight on New Hampshire's Weathervane Theatre with Producing Artistic Director Ethan Paulini.

First of all, I want to check in on the health and well-being of everyone at Weathervane Theatre. How is everyone doing during this difficult time?

So far, so good for the Weathervane community. We have yet to come together as our season doesn't typically start til July. Many of our staff arrived this Monday. We have had several folx within the community contract COVID-19, but so far all have been mild cases and have since recovered.

What do the days look like right now for those who work at Weathervane Theatre?

We had previously announced a delay to August 1, and we just announced a full Summer postponement of previously announced titles to 2021.

How much planning is going on both short term and long term for the theater? I would like to hear about the immediate plans for the theater, it's upcoming productions etc., and what the theater is hoping/planning for in future months.

All of the 2020 Summer will be produced in 2021. We will instead focus on creating original virtual content. Musical revues, a Shakespeare program etc.

Our intern company will proceed with our TYA Patchwork Players Series. They will also come together and do live streamed performances of The Wedding Singer and a TBA title (rights pending). We do hope to present a fall season.

What is the best way for people to help Weathervane Theatre right now?

The best way is always to donate, we need it now more than ever, but beyond that constant, we need the virtual content to be supported. While it is not ideal for anyone, it is our only safe option now. This has to help us build a bridge to when we are able to welcome audiences back into our venue.

We will make a final decision about our September/October Fall season by mid-July.

For more information visit: https://www.weathervanetheatre.org/. Donate HERE.

