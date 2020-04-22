Rattlestick Announces Online Programming With Kathleen Chalfant, David Henry Hwang and More

Rattlestick Playwrights Theater has announced additional free weekly online programming designed to connect audiences with new ideas and artistic expressions. In addition to new topics and participants in the Virtual Salon Series, Rattlestick will commemorate the 10th anniversary of the closing of St. Vincent's Hospital with a communal ritual on April 29 at 8pm. The event includes a reading of an excerpt of Cusi Cram's Novenas for a Lost Hospital with members of the original cast, a discussion, led by Cram and Rattlestick's Artistic Director Daniella Topol, with a nurse who worked at St. Vincent's during the AIDS epidemic along with a ritual of gratitude to healthcare workers on the frontlines of COVID-19.

"The response to Rattlestick's online programming has been deeply moving," says Topol. "The conversations have given me, alongside our audiences, a deeper understanding of citizenship and that by coming together to hear different perspectives, we can better navigate these challenging times."

On April 28 at 3pm, Tony Award-nominated and four-time Obie-winning actress Kathleen Chalfant will host a virtual salon on the increase of domestic violence COVID-19. Tony Award-nominee Marin Ireland will read an excerpt from her debut play, Preexisting Condition, and writer and actress Eboni Booth will share new writing as well. Joining then in conversation are relational psychotherapist Lia Avellino, Executive Director of the NYC Domestic Violence Task Force Bea Hanson, and theater artist Raquel Almazan.

On May 5 at 3pm, Obie-winner Jonathan McCrory will facilitate a conversation addressing how the pandemic is impacting the way we treat one another. Participants include award-winning playwright David Henry Hwang, cultural organizer Geoffrey Jackson Scott, and Rattlestick Managing Director Yue Liu.

