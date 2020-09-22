Rashidra Scott, Alysha Umphress, Nicholas Ward & More Join Goodspeed Virtual Gala Concert Event

The gala will be streamed October 29th.

Goodspeed Musicals has announce Shakin' the Blues Away: A Virtual Gala Concert for Goodspeed. The exciting online event will premiere October 29, 2020. This gala concert benefitting the two-time Tony Award-winning theater will feature stars of Goodspeed and Broadway performing beloved songs from classic musicals. Since no event would be uniquely Goodspeed without the iconic gem of a theater, stars will perform on the Opera House stage and in various surprising locations throughout the historic theater.

Beginning at 7:30pm on October 29, 2020 audiences will be treated to special performances by Goodspeed and Broadway greats accompanied by Goodspeed's Resident Music Director Adam Souza.

This star-studded night of song and dance will include Klea Blackhurst (Dolly Levi in Goodspeed's Hello, Dolly!. Off-Broadway: Party Face, Bingo, Radio Gals, Oil City Symphony, A Tree Grows In Brooklyn); Bryan Thomas Hunt (Goodspeed's The Drowsy Chaperone, Chasing Rainbows, Thoroughly Modern Millie and Holiday Inn. National Tours: White Christmas and Billy Elliot); Gizel Jiménez (Ado Annie in Goodspeed's Oklahoma!, Theory of Relativity at The Terris Theatre. Broadway: Nessarose in Wicked. Off-Broadway: Kate Monster in Avenue Q, Miss You Like Hell); Rashidra Scott (Reno Sweeney in Goodspeed's Anything Goes. Broadway: Company, Ain't Too Proud..., Beautiful, Sister Act, Hair, Finian's Rainbow and as Gary Coleman in Avenue Q); Kelly Sheehan (Goodspeed's Anything Goes and The Will Rogers Follies. Broadway: White Christmas and 42nd Street); Alysha Umphress (Hildy in Broadway's On the Town, On a Clear Day You Can See Forever, Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Bring It On and American Idiot); Nicholas Ward (Goodspeed's Show Boat. Broadway: Mufasa in The Lion King and King Angnarr in Frozen). Additional performers will be announced soon.

The unforgettable evening will feature work by Chorographer Kelli Barclay (Goodspeed's The Will Rogers Follies; Anything Goes; My One And Only; Hello, Dolly!; Damn Yankees; How to Succeed... and Hello! My Baby at the Terris Theatre). Reuniting with Goodspeed's Anything Goes star Rashidra Scott, Ms. Barclay will choreograph a special number for the evening.

Filmed throughout the Goodspeed Opera House, this moving and uplifting evening of song and dance will serve as a fundraiser for the nationally-renowned theatre. All proceeds from the gala concert will go to supporting Goodspeed until the theater can re-open for performances. All tickets purchased and gifts made during the event will be matched, dollar for dollar, by the Scripps Family Fund for Education and the Arts. SFFEA's Founding Partner Linda Marshall said "The Scripps Family Fund for Education and the Arts has been thrilled to partner with Goodspeed on their impactful annual arts education programs. This fall, while we wait for all arts organizations, including Goodspeed, to re-open, we encourage donors to recognize the importance of Goodspeed in our community by joining us in making a generous gift during this exciting event."

Unlike previous gala celebrations, there is no limit on attendees for Shakin' the Blues Away -thousands of Goodspeed members and musical theatre lovers from around the world can participate in this exciting event from their own homes. There are a few ways to enjoy the gala performance. New and renewing Goodspeed Members who sign up by October 23 will receive a free ticket for their household to watch Shakin' the Blues Away: A Virtual Gala Concert for Goodspeed from the comfort of home. For all others, tickets for this one-of-a-kind musical experience are $25. This fundraising event is vital to the future of Goodspeed Musicals and is offered as a beacon of musical theatre hope and joy during the pandemic.

For those who wish to savor the event but can't watch on October 29, Shakin' the Blues Away will be available for ticket holders to watch for an entire week after it premieres.

For memberships, tickets, event information and more about Shakin' the Blues Away: A Virtual Gala Concert for Goodspeed, please visit www.Goodspeed.org/gala.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You