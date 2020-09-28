Rashad Robinson, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Telly Leung, and More Set For Tonya Pinkins and Ciara Renee's RED PILLING AMERICA

The series takes place every Saturday at 5pm EST from October 3rd - October 31st.

Every Saturday at 5pm EST from October 3rd - October 31st the new thought-provoking series RED PILLING OF AMERICA, hosted by TV and Broadway Star Ciara Renée, will be discussing democracy, American politics and our current socio-economic climate through the lens of Tonya Pinkins' new socio-political horror film, RED PILL.

New guest stars will be featured each weekend while participants will be able to chime in on the live discussion, asking any and all questions.

This is a year to remember, and we are facing an important election that cannot pass by without every possible voice being heard. Join this live event every weekend or whenever your favorite guest stars are featured and hear how you can make a change for the betterment of everyone in this country.

Tonya Pinkins is a three-time Tony nominee for CAROLINE OR CHANGE, PLAY ON! and Tony winner for JELLY'S LAST JAM. Author of GET OVER YOURSELF: HOW TO DROP THE DRAMA AND CLAIM THE LIFE YOU DESERVE, she is also the host of "YOU CAN'T SAY THAT" at bpn.fm/ycst and writer/director of RED PILL.

Ciara Renée's illustrious career includes Broadway's FROZEN, BIG FISH, PIPPIN and the world premiere of Disney's THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME. On television, she has starred in Facebook's STRANGERS, Netflix's MASTER OF NONE, CBS's BIG BANG THEORY, CW's LEGENDS OF TOMORROW, ARROW, and FLASH. She also played "Peggy/Maria" in the final lab of HAMILTON and co-directed (with Michael Dallatorre) the short documentary, BEATING THE ODDS: CHILDREN'S DEFENSE FUND OF CALIFORNIA. On top of that she is also a writer, EP, and co-director of the short film REDDY RECORDS.

Guest Stars:

Rashad Robinson is an American civil rights leader and the president of Color Of Change. He has served as a board member of RaceForward, Demos, State Voices and currently sits on the board of the Hazen Foundation. Robinson has appeared in NPR, MSNBC, CNN, NPR, PBS, and BET and has a monthly column in the US edition of The Guardian. His editorials have been featured in New York Times, Huffington Post, The Washington Post, and USA Today.

Jay Armstrong Johnson, known as one of Broadway's most versatile triple threats has appeared in FIVE Broadway shows including the Tony-Award winning revival of HAIR, CATCH ME IF YOU CAN, HANDS ON A HARDBODY, ON THE TOWN, for which he won a Drama Desk Award and PHANTOM OF THE OPERA. Johnson also starred on TV in ABC Studios' QUANTICO.

Nik Walker led the Broadway cast of AIN'T TO PROUD and starred in HAMILTON, MOTOWN THE MUSICAL, PETER AND THE STARCATCHER and TV's LAW AND ORDER SVU. Walker is also the playwright behind THE BLOODY BOSTON TRILOGY and cohost of THE CHAOS TWINS.

Michael James Scott starred in DISNEY'S ALADDIN as the Genie, as well as SOMETHING ROTTEN, THE BOOK OF MORMON, MAMMA MIA, TARZAN, ALL SHOOK UP, THE PIRATE QUEEN, ELF and HAIR.

Telly Leung, star of Broadway's ALADDIN, has been recognized for his notable work in RENT, FLOWER DRUM SONG, PACIFIC OVERTURES, GODSPELL, ALLEGIANCE and TV's GLEE.

Jon Rua originated roles in HAMILTON, THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL and IN THE HEIGHTS and starred on screen in BLACKLIST, BLUE BLOODS and LAW AND ORDER. Rua is also a celebrated choreographer and founder of THE GRIT.

Paul Oakley Stovall is an actor, activist and writer. Most recently the star of Broadway's HAMILTON, Stovall is best known for COLUMBUS (2020), SHORTBUS (2006) and BUFFALO (2019) as well as for being the president of KernoFortoProductions. Stovall was also a staff writer on season four of the critically acclaimed STARZ series, SURVIVOR'S REMORSE.

Joanna Carpenter is a New York City-based actor, singer and director who is best known for her work on THE LONELY CURE (2014), HALF A DOZEN (2015) and NEVERTHELESS, SHE AUDITIONED (2018)



RED PILLING OF AMERICA will take place online through MARISSA LYNN DANIEL STUDIOS on Zoom. Proceeds will go towards funding of RED PILL and to supporting actors during the COVID-19 pandemic.. For more information and to enroll, visit, marissalynnstudios.com. MARISSA LYNN DANIEL, along with Tony-Award winning producer Yael Silver and WILL VAN MOSS will produce this event. Jordan Leigh AURIEMMA will associate produce.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You