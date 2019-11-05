Randy Masters Presents COMEDY MAGIC CABARET At Broadway Comedy Club
Magician Randy Masters, "The Salvador Dali of Magic," brings his monthly unhinged comedy magic show back to Broadway Comedy Club on Saturday, November 9 (12:30 pm).
Randy combines comedy magic, mind reading, and audience-involvement into a high-energy show that is appropriate for ages 6 to 106. The hour-long show includes illusions with borrowed rings, billiard balls, hot sauce, coins, jumbo dice, cards, flags, balloons, rope, PIN numbers, and much more. There will be magic for the kids, as well as sleight of hand and mentalism for the adults.
Broadway Comedy Club is conveniently located on 318 W. 53rd Street in the theater district (between 8th and 9th Avenues).
Tickets to the show are $15.00 and are available here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/magic-show-tickets-71930814001
***Please note: there is a two-item food and/or beverage minimum requirement in the Comedy Club.***
Randy recently served as the magic consultant for the show "Elementary" on CBS. As an actor, Randy was cast as the "Party Magician" for the HBO pilot "40," produced by Doug Ellin ("Entourage"). He also played "Clown Uncle Matt" in the movie, "Judy Moody and The Not Bummer Summer." Randy has also been featured on "Glory Daze" and "World's Astonishing News," among other shows. He served as the magic tech consultant for the movie "While We're Young," starring Ben Stiller, and the TV show, "Parenthood." His one-man show, "Comedy Magic Cabaret," was previously presented off-Broadway at the Roy Arias Theatres.
