Randall's Island Park Alliance Hosts Free BIRD BONANZA Event

On Saturday, May 11, 2024, the Randall's Island Park Alliance will host its annual Bird Bonanza event.

The free event will include educational, engaging activities dedicated to birds and games suitable for all ages.

The festivities will kick off with a Spring migration bird tour with the NYC Audubon from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., followed by story time with a bird-theme children's book and family-friendly yoga.

Participants can make bird-friendly seed balls to spread in the Park's natural spaces and throughout NYC.