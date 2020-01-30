Ralph Fiennes In Talks to Join MATILDA Movie Musical as 'Miss Trunchbull'; Emma Stone Eyed for 'Miss Honey'
Matilda the Musical is headed to the big screen and according to a new report, Academy Award-nominee, Ralph Fiennes, is currently in talks to step into the shoes of the story's villainous headmistress, Miss Trunchbull.
It has also been reported that Emma Stone, who won an Oscar for her role in the musical film La La Land, is among those being considered for Matilda's sympathetic teacher, Miss Honey.
Neither star has yet been confirmed by the production.
Earlier this week it was reported that Sony and Netflix are hammering out the distribution details for the film, which include a theatrical UK run and a Netflix release.
The film, which is expected to shoot from August to December 2020, will be helmed by Matthew Warchus, who directed the original stage production.
Matilda is written by Dennis Kelly, with music and lyrics by Tim Minchin. Based on the book of the same name by Roald Dahl, Matilda tells of a super-powered girl who uses her new skills to help those around her, all the while trying to deal with the atrocious Miss Trunchbull.
Matilda will be produced by Working Title, which is responsible for musical films like Billy Elliot, Yesterday and Les Misérables.
Matilda the Musical is currently running in the West End, where it began on 24 November 2011 at the Cambridge Theatre, after its premiere at by the Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) at Stratford-upon-Avon from November 2010 to January 2011. It ran on Broadway at the Shubert Theatre, beginning April 13, 2013, and closed on January 1, 2017.
