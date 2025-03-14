Rachel Zegler and Andrew Burnap to Appear on GOOD MORNING AMERICA Next Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Snow White’s Rachel Zegler and Andrew Burnap are both set to make separate Good Morning America appearances next week to promote the new film, which hits theaters on Friday, March 21. Zegler will appear on the morning show on Thursday, March 20 to discuss the film, and is also scheduled to perform Snow White's new song Waiting on a Wish.

Actor Andrew Burnap, who plays the role of Jonathan in the film and is currently appearing on Broadway in Othello, will visit GMA on Friday, March 21. The morning news program airs 7:00-9:00 a.m. EDT on ABC.

Additionally, Zegler will appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday, March 17 to discuss the film, also serving as the show's musical guest. That show will air Monday at 11:35 p.m. EDT on ABC.

Ahead of the highly anticipated premiere of the film, the full soundtrack, featuring new songs by EGOT winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, is now available. In addition to "Waiting on a Wish," the soundtrack features other new songs included the opening number "Good Things Grow" performed by Broadway and West End alum Hadley Fraser, "Princess Problems," a new duet by Zegler and Burnap, and "All is Fair," a villain song for the Evil Queen, played by Gal Gadot. Listen to the soundtrack below.

Disney’s Snow White, a live-action musical reimagining of the classic 1937 film, opens exclusively in theaters March 21, 2025. Starring Zegler as Snow White and Gal Gadot as her Stepmother, the Evil Queen, the magical music adventure journeys back to the timeless story with beloved characters Bashful, Doc, Dopey, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy, and Sneezy.

In addition to Zegler and Gadot, the movie also stars Andrew Burnap, Tituss Burgess, Andrew Barth Feldman, Gorge Salazar, and Patrick Page. The movie features original songs from EGOT winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. The film is directed by Marc Webb and produced by Marc Platt and Jared LeBoff, with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer.

Photo credit: Giles Keyte/Disney