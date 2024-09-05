Rachel Brosnahan & David Corenswet to Star in HOLIDAY Reading at The Acting Company

The reading will take place on Sunday, October 6, 2024 at 7PM at The Gerald W. Lynch Theater.
The Acting Company by special arrangement with Eric Falkenstein, will present Holiday, a new adaptation by Tony Award winning playwright Richard Greenberg (Take Me Out, Three Days of Rain), from the play by Philip Barry. The one-night-only play-reading will take place on Sunday, October 6, 2024 at 7PM at The Gerald W. Lynch Theater. Tony Award winner Robert Falls (Death of Salesman, Aida) will direct an all-star cast featuring Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” on Amazon, The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window, the upcoming Superman) and David Corenswet (Twisters, “Hollywood” on Netflix, the upcoming Superman). All proceeds from the event will benefit The Acting Company.
The classic romantic comedy Holiday, known to many in its beloved screen adaptation starring Katharine Hepburn and Cary Grant, has been reimagined by Tony Award-winning playwright Richard Greenberg and Director Robert Falls. The upper east side Seton family prepares to welcome free-spirited Johnny Case to the fold, but as New Year’s Eve approaches, the eternal battle between whether one lives to work or works to live threatens to break them all apart.
“I am delighted The Acting Company is presenting Philip Barry’s classic bittersweet comedy Holiday in a new adaptation,” says Kent Gash, Artistic Director of The Acting Company. "This hilarious new contemporary version celebrates all the style and humor you expect from the original author of The Philadelphia Story. The good, the bad and the ugly of family dynamics, class and privilege are gloriously examined anew in this distinctive adaptation by Richard Greenberg and directed by Robert Falls. We could not be more thrilled to have the extraordinary Rachel Brosnahan and David Corenswet in our company. (...That both of these remarkable actors will be starring in the upcoming Superman: Legacy film turns out to be a coincidental bit of synergy). As The Acting Company continues its tradition of revisiting great theatre, where then meets now, won't you join us as we celebrate a new Holiday?”
Proceeds for the evening will benefit The Acting Company’s national tour and education initiatives that reach tens of thousands of students and audience members across nearly two dozen states annually. Tickets range from $50-$500. Sponsorship packages are available for $5,000. For sponsors and premium ticket holders, the evening will include a post-performance reception with the artists. For tickets and information, visit TheActingCompany.org/Holiday, or call (212) 772-4448.
Videos