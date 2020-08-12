Rachel Brosnahan, Audra McDonald, Ariana DeBose, and More Set For Virtual Sleep Out For Covenant House

Other stars include Adrienne Warren, Rachel Zegler, Judy Kuhn, Kyle Selig, and more!

Rachel Brosnahan, Audra McDonald, Ariana DeBose, Adrienne Warren, Rachel Zegler, Jason Ralph, Sam Pinkleton, Diana DiMenna, Rachel Sussman, Alison Cimmet, Shereen Pimentel, Kyle Selig, Jessica Phillips, Judy Kuhn, and more to sleep out "virtually" and join together for a live broadcast starting at 8 PM ET and ending at 8am ET the next morning.

For the last eight years, the Broadway, film, and television communities have come together to sleep outside in solidarity with the young people overcoming homelessness at Covenant House.

Due to COVID-19, Sleep Out: Stage and Screen will be going virtual this year, with over 100 Broadway and Hollywood stars sleeping on the floors of their apartments, in backyards, and other safe spaces to ensure that young people facing homelessness will not be ignored or forgotten during this global crisis.

Sleep Out: Stage and Screen will feature a live broadcast with the stars beginning at 8 pm ET on August 24.

"The support of the Broadway and Hollywood communities on August 24 will make it possible for our heroic front line staff at Covenant House to continue caring for our kids during the most challenging time in our history," said Covenant House President Kevin Ryan. "Every day we are isolating symptomatic youth and nursing them to health, delivering thousands of PPE to keep kids and staff safe, and deploying Emergency Response Working Groups so we can stay prepared.

"But as COVID-19 rages on, beds at Covenant House shelters across the U.S., Canada, and Latin America remain full," said Ryan. "The support of our friends in the stage and screen industry is helping us save lives at a time we need help most of all."

"Covenant House offers young people sanctuary, shelter, and a continuum of care that is guided by the principles of absolute respect and unconditional love," said Rachel Brosnahan. "What I love about Covenant House is that staff see young people the way they deserve to be seen, not as the label they've come with, and commit to a relentless relationship, to a covenant of support and care. Sleep Out: Stage and Screen is going to be a special night of community at a time when community has never been more important and harder to come by. I hope people across the country will join us to stand in spirit with the amazing young people at Covenant House."

For information on how to participate in Sleep Out: Stage and Screen, including how to watch the live event at 8 PM ET on August 24 to support the participants, go to www.sleepoutstageandscreen.org.

