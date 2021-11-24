RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Finalist Rosé to Star in New Musical FOWL PLAY

Variety has reported that RuPaul's Drag Race finalist Rosé will star in the new musical comedy Fowl Play, about the story of two queer theater writers who are commissioned to write an apology for a fried chicken company with a history of homophobia.

The show will be directed by Tony Award and three-time Emmy Award nominee John Tartaglia, and features a book by Billy Recce and Yoni Weiss and music/lyrics by Recce. Fowl Play will have an industry reading on Thursday, December 16, at Carroll Studios in New York City.

Official synopsis: With theaters closing left and right to be replaced by Targets, Apple Stores and fast-food franchises, the down-on-their-luck writing duo, Archie and Xander, are faced with the promise of a major payout and the rebirth of the Broadway musical comedy, if they can satiate the new CEO of the chicken chain, Kimberly Chickadee, played by Rosé. In the style of a Mickey and Judy musical extravaganza, "Fowl Play" is a take-no-prisoners satire about the commodification and commercialization of queer culture.