ROMEO + JULIET Releases Floor Seats and Sets Rush and Lottery Policies

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



ROMEO + JULIET will release a limited number of exclusive floor seats for every performance of Sam Gold’s production starring Emmy Award winner Kit Connor and Golden Globe Award winner Rachel Zegler at the Circle in the Square Theatre (1633 Broadway). Floor seats are now available for purchase.

The strictly limited engagement begins performances next week, on Thursday, September 26, 2024, and officially opens Thursday, October 24, 2024.

A limited number of $49 tickets for ROMEO + JULIET will be available via both in-person Rush and a Digital Lottery, subject to availability. Rush tickets will be available for purchase beginning when the box office opens on the day of the performance and are available in-person only. The digital lottery opens at 12AM ET the day before the performance and winners are drawn at 10AM ET and 3PM ET that same day. For additional rules and to enter the digital lottery visit https://rush.telecharge.com. Lottery and Rush tickets are non-transferable, limited to 2 tickets per person and may be for any location, including standing room.

Kit Connor as ‘Romeo’ and Rachel Zegler as ‘Juliet’ are joined by Tony Award nominee Gabby Beans (Skin of Our Teeth) as ‘Mercutio/The Friar/Prince,’ Daniel Bravo Hernández (Broadway Debut) as ‘Abraham,’ Jasai Chase-Owens (Broadway Debut; “The Expanse”) as ‘Gregory,’ Tommy Dorfman (Broadway Debut; “13 Reasons Why”) as ‘Tybalt/The Nurse,’ Nihar Duvvuri (Broadway Debut) as ‘Balthazar,’ Sola Fadiran (Camelot) as ‘Capulet/Lady Capulet,’ Taheen Modak (Broadway Debut) as ‘Benvolio,’ Gían Pérez (Sing Street) as ‘Samson/Paris/Peter’ and understudies Missy Malek (Broadway Debut), Timothy Oh (Broadway Debut), Susannah Perkins (The Wolves) and Daniel Velez (Broadway Debut).

Directed by Tony Award winner Sam Gold (An Enemy of the People), ROMEO + JULIET will feature music by Grammy Award winner Jack Antonoff and movement direction and choreography by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh (Moulin Rouge).

ROMEO + JULIET will feature scenic design by Tony Award nominee dots, costume design by Tony Award nominee Enver Chakartash, lighting design by Tony Award nominee Isabella Byrd, sound design by Tony Award winner Cody Spencer, hair, wig and makeup design by Robert Pickens and Katie Gell and violence by Drew Leary. Claire Warden will serve as intimacy director, Gigi Buffington will serve as voice and text coach, and Michael Sexton and Ayanna Thompson will serve as dramaturgy and text consultants. Production stage management is by Rachel Bauder, Juniper Street Productions is the Production Manager, and 101 Productions, Ltd will serve as general manager. Casting is by Taylor Williams, CSA.

Left to their own devices in their parents’ world of violent ends, an impulsive pair of star-crossed lovers hurtle towards their inescapable fate. The intoxicating high of passion quickly descends into a brutal chaos that can only end one way.