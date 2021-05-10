ROMEO & BERNADETTE Announces Plans For Spring 2022 Broadway Production

Producer Eric Krebs, in association with Amas Musical Theatre, announced today plans for a Broadway-bound production of the Off-Broadway hit Romeo & Bernadette: A Musical Tale of Verona and Brooklyn, with book and lyrics by Mark Saltzman, music adapted from classic Italian melodies, and directed and choreographed by Justin Ross Cohen. Casting, creative team and theatre to be announced at a later date. For further information, please visit www.romeoandbernadette.com.

"It seems to me that Romeo & Bernadette is the perfect musical for this challenging time," shares Krebs. "It is joyous. It is funny. It is romantic. It will feel like a great banquet of comfort food after a long period of deprivation. Our pre-pandemic Amas Musical Theatre New York Premiere received unanimous ecstatic reviews. That very positive response coupled with a celebratory return of the Broadway universe this fall will re-enforce why we all need and love live theater so strongly."

Romeo-yes, THAT Romeo-finds himself in 1960 Brooklyn, chasing a girl he believes is his beloved Juliet. But no, it's Bernadette, the beautiful, foul-mouthed daughter of a crime family in this wild spoof of Shakespeare's timeless tale.

The original cast for Romeo & Bernadette featured Nikita Burshteyn (Newsies), Anna Kostakis (NY debut), Carlos Lopez (Man of La Mancha), Michael Marotta (Tenderly: The Rosemary Clooney Musical), Judy McLane (Mamma Mia), Michael Notardonato (NY debut), Ari Raskin (NY debut), Troy Valjean Rucker (August Rush - Upcoming B'wy), Zach Schanne (Pippin), and Viet Vo (Viet Gone).

The creative team included Walt Spangler (Scenic Design), Fabio Toblini and Joseph Shrope (Costume Design), Ken Billington (Lighting Design), Andrew Keister (Sound Design), Aaron Gandy (Music Director), Steve Orich (Musical Supervision/Arrangements/Orchestrations), Kathryn Ann Wright (Associate Choreographer). Christine Viega was the Production Stage Manager. Casting by Carol Hanzel Casting, CSA.

Romeo & Bernadette was developed and presented by Amas Musical Theatre (Donna Trinkoff, Artistic Producer) at A.R.T./NY Theatres. Originally produced by Coconut Grove Playhouse, Miami, FL, and Paper Mill Playhouse, Millburn, NJ.