ROM COM IRL Will Come to Sid Gold's Request Room This Month

The Reckless Romantics present ROM COM IRL, a rom-com musical improv dating show where a real-life single contestant meets a cast of potential love interests– and the audience helps shape their love story in real time.

At each performance, the audience sets the scene by sharing the craziest things they've ever done for love, offering prompts, and helping guide the contestant toward romance. From first meet-cutes to dramatic twists and big musical numbers, the result is a fully improvised romantic comedy– complete with original songs– that can only happen once.

ROM COM IRL plays monthly at Sid Gold's Request Room, with the March show themed Regency Period Piece Edition. Think ball gowns, royal titles, and Bridgerton-style piping-hot tea. There will be comedy. There will be drama. There will be… dance battles? You decide. Above all… there will be love.

The evening features hosts Tess Richie and Alex Petrullo, performances by Meg Millane Chizek, and Joe McGinty on the keys. After the show, audiences are invited to stick around for live piano karaoke starting at 9:00 PM.

Alex Petrullo is a singer, writer, performer and creator of The Reckless Romantics productions. She performs her original work around the city and has debuted her solo show, “Crave,” off Broadway at The Cherry Lane directed by Gretchen Cryer. When she's not helping people fall in love Hollywood style, you can find her sharing original music at Pangea and on Youtube where she writes, performs, and produces the “Reckless Romantics Support Group Mini Series”. Alex has a BFA in Drama from NYU Tisch and a Masters in Delusion and being Reckless in the name of love… and writing about it.

Tess Richie is a writer, performer, and professional love guru in NYC. She graduated from Tisch where she began writing comedies and looking for love in all the wrong places. Her two-woman show Shame-Full ran at The Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre New York & LA and was a 'Best of the Fest' winner at the Emerging Artists Theatre Festival. Her one woman show Cuntessa was a Broadway World 'Best Alternative Cabaret' nominee.

Sid Gold's Request Room is the premier live piano karaoke bar in the country, with iconic locations in New York, Detroit, Nashville and Washington D.C. Known for its magical, one-of-a-kind experience, the audience becomes just as much a part of the show as the singer on stage.