ROCKERS ON THE RISE: WITH LOVE – A BENEFIT CONCERT Comes To The Cutting Room

Co-Founder and Artistic Director of The Path Fund Inc., Donnie Kehr (The Who's TOMMY, Jersey Boys, AIDA) announces a special celebration titled, ROCKERS ON THE RISE: with LOVE on Sunday, May 12, 2024 at 6 p.m. at The Cutting Room. The event will feature some of the most talented young performers of the next generation.

ROCKERS ON THE RISE is The PATH Fund's new mentorship initiative that enables young artists to audition, perform, direct and produce their own shows. With personalized mentoring and hands-on training to gain real-world experience, this new initiative builds tomorrow's audience today.

The performers include: The graduating high school seniors, class of 2024, Isabelle Gottfried; Avery Rehl; Matteo Russo (The Many Saints Of Newark); Sylvia Smith; and other young rockers, Nick Allen; Claudia Fabella; GG Roberts-Nguyen; Tyson Gottfried; Jackson Preisser; Gus Schonfeld; Jurnee Swan (The Piano Lesson); Audrey Simone Winters (The Sound Of Music (tour)).

The creative team is led by director Kehr; Executive Producer Cori Gardner; with music direction by Logan Medland (A Bronx Tale), and with student executive producing by Avery Rehl, The band includes Gerard Canonico on drums (Almost Famous), Gary Bristol on bass (Glory Days), and Steve Gibb on guitar (Jersey Boys). Special guest Jeremy Schonfeld (Drift) will join a special performance with his daughter Gus.

Having been a part of the annual Rockers On Broadway concert series, Avery Rehl was inspired to lead this year's Rockers-type event to support the arts community. “I've had such a great time working with Cori Gardner and Donnie Kehr, and I've learned a lot from them as I've developed my performing career. Singing in Rockers On Broadway has been a great experience, and now producing ROCKERS ON THE RISE is giving me further insights into how the industry works. In the future, I look forward to giving back to the community and helping young artists grow with the PATH Fund.”, says Rehl.

“We are so honored that these young performers want to give their time and talent to our cause”, says Gardner. “Their commitment to the community is impressive and inspirational.” adds Kehr.

The PATH Fund, Inc. is a 501c3 non-profit organization committed to championing arts education. We firmly believe that artists bear a responsibility to nurture our community and empower the next generation in the performing arts. Our mission is to provide unwavering support and inspiration to artists as they navigate and and discover their unique artistic paths.

Tickets are $25 and are on sale now at https://thepathfund.org/rockers-on-the-rise.