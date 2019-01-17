RIVERDALE to Stage a Musical Episode Featuring Songs From HEATHERS

The CW drama series RIVERDALE is set to air the season three musical episode this Wednesday, according to TVLine. The episode will feature a staging of Heathers: The Musical, based on the 1989 cult hit film starring Wynona Ryder and Christian Slater.

The episode, which airs Wednesday, March 20 at 8/7c on The CW, will include nine songs from the off-Broadway musical adaptation that was first staged in 2010.

Josie will star as Veronica, the role made famous by Ryder in the original film, with Sweet Pea playing the Slater role of J.D.

The three Heathers will be played by Cheryl, Betty and Veronica, with Archie and Reggie playing jocks Kurt and Ram. The whole production is sponsored by The Farm.

In a statement, executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said, "Last year, we had a blast doing Carrie. This year, we wanted to honor another iconic teen movie. Heathers: The Musical is BIG FUN, with great roles for the RIVERDALE kids. And everyone is singing..."

