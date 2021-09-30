RIVERDALE Releases Songs from NEXT TO NORMAL Episode

The CW's Riverdale series has released an album featuring songs from their Next to Normal musical episode!

The 16-track album features songs from Next to Normal's Tony Award-winning score, including Superboy and the Invisible Girl, I'm Alive, and Light, sung by the cast of Riverdale.

The cast of Riverdale features Lili Reinhart, KJ Apa, Cole Sprouse, Casey Cott, Camila Mendes, Madeleine Petsch, Drew Ray Tanner, Erin Westbrook, Vanessa Morgan, and Mädchen Amick.

The episode followed Alice (Mägden Amick), as she refuses to accept what's going on around her, she creates an imaginary musical fantasy world in which the Coopers are one big happy family again. But as her mother continues to spiral, Betty (Lili Reinhart) does her best to pull her back to reality. Meanwhile, Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) ropes Jughead (Cole Sprouse) into a family dinner with her parents, and Veronica (Camila Mendes) and Archie (KJ Apa) make a big decision about their future.

Madelaine Petsch, Casey Cott, Vanessa Morgan, Charles Melton and Drew Ray Tanner also star in the series. Ronald Paul Richard directed the episode written by Tessa Leigh Williams. The episode served as Riverdale's musical episode for season 5, past musicals have included Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Heathers, and Carrie the Musical.

Listen to the album below: