REacting Theater Will Present SHORT PLAY SERIES VOL. 3: AM/OR at Caveat NYC

REacting Theater will return with a new edition of its micro-theater cycle, presenting REacting: Short Play Series · Vol. 3: am/or. an intimate, vibrant evening that explores the messy, fragile, and transformative nature of modern love through three short, deeply human stories.

This third edition will be performed on March 15th at 5:00 PM at Caveat NYC, a relaxed and social performance space where audiences can enjoy a drink while witnessing immediate, honest, up-close storytelling.

Short Play Series · Vol. 3: am/or features three original works by Peruvian playwright Jorge Bazalar, each navigating a distinct emotional terrain; uncertainty, desire, rupture, and the quiet revelations that reshape us.

The plays included in this volume are: Temporary Call, Uncertainty & Going Out.

Together, they chart a journey through longing, conflict, and the echoes left behind when connection shifts, breaks, or unexpectedly resurfaces.

Cast

This edition brings together a talented, multicultural ensemble:

• Temporary Call: Actors: Clarita De Gennaro & Theo Kleinmann -- Directed by Poli Olavarría.

• Uncertainty: Actors: Yuliana Sleme & Sofía Terceros -- Directed by Martina Demaio

• Going Out: Adam Alpert & Ryan Holcombe & Jimena Rosas -- Directed by Isa Alfaro

A Growing Artistic Community

ShortPlaySeries is produced by the co-founders of REacting Theater:

Clarita De Gennaro, Martina Demaio and Jimena Rosas.

REacting continues to expand its mission of creating an accessible platform where emerging and established artists can share work, experiment with new forms, and build meaningful creative connections. Each volume brings together actors, directors, playwrights, and stage managers in a low-pressure environment that values collaboration, diversity, and artistic risk.

More than a show, REacting is a growing community, a space where stories are developed, where new voices find momentum, and where audiences and artists meet in authenticity and curiosity.