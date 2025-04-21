REIMAGINED Movie Musical to Star Joel McHale, Paula Patton, & More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Deadline reports that a new musical film is on the horizon starring Joel McHale, Paula Patton, and Yonas Kibreab. Composer Mateo Messina is set to direct the feature, titled Reimagined, which is an adaptation of Jeff Witzke's symphony The Pageant.

Witzke has co-written the screenplay with Messina. The cast also includes Cress Williams, Josh Holloway, Kate Micucci, Jade Catta-Preta, Aaron David Harris, Savannah Dahan, Jeff Witzke, and Pentatonix's Scott Hoying. It is currently filming in Hudson Valley, New York.

The movie is said to follow a young boy named Felix McCoy (Kibreab), who is grieving the death of Mary, his mother (played by Patton). Following her death, her beloved annual holiday pageant is taken over by the arrogant director Hamilton Lydell (McHale), much to the distress of Felix. In an attempt to keep his mother's spirit alive, he attempts to hijack the event and save the show before it is too late.

Though the tale is told with the use of music, Messina clarified to Deadline it isn't a musical "in the traditional sense.” Messina will make his directorial debut with the movie, having contributed to numerous soundtracks including Juno, August: Osage County, and more.



Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos