RECAP: Laura Benanti Talked With Friends and Sunshine Songs Participant Julia Bedeian Sang from BEAUTIFUL on STARS IN THE HOUSE

Click Here for More Articles on Stars in the House

Stars in The House, benefiting The Actors Fund, continued this afternoon (2pm) with Guest Host Laura Benanti & Friends.

Stephanie Epstein talked about how she became a Music Therapist. "I knew I wanted to do music but I didn't know what I wanted to do. I had also been interested in psychology and counseling and helping people so I started just researching...music and psychology and I found music therapy and I thought that sounds pretty awesome. I found a program...learned about the program and the field and have just gone from there."

Laura's family friend, Sean Deiter talked about the challenges of being a nurse during this time.

Julia Bedeian who submitted a video for Sunshine Songs, came on the show to sing "Beautiful" from BEAUTIFUL.

Stephanie Epstein performed a ukelele cover of "Dear Friend" from SHE LOVES ME

Click HERE to watch the full episode.

Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com, as well as a donate button linking viewers to The Actors Fund.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You