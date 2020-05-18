RECAP: Laura Benanti Talked With Friends and Sunshine Songs Participant Julia Bedeian Sang from BEAUTIFUL on STARS IN THE HOUSE
Stars in The House, benefiting The Actors Fund, continued this afternoon (2pm) with Guest Host Laura Benanti & Friends.
Stephanie Epstein talked about how she became a Music Therapist. "I knew I wanted to do music but I didn't know what I wanted to do. I had also been interested in psychology and counseling and helping people so I started just researching...music and psychology and I found music therapy and I thought that sounds pretty awesome. I found a program...learned about the program and the field and have just gone from there."
Laura's family friend, Sean Deiter talked about the challenges of being a nurse during this time.
Julia Bedeian who submitted a video for Sunshine Songs, came on the show to sing "Beautiful" from BEAUTIFUL.
Stephanie Epstein performed a ukelele cover of "Dear Friend" from SHE LOVES ME
Click HERE to watch the full episode.
Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com, as well as a donate button linking viewers to The Actors Fund.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Over 150 actors, dancers and musicians including Harvey Fierstein, Sean Hayes, Kristin Chenoweth, Teri Hatcher, Matthew Morrison, Martin Short and mor... (read more)
Watch LIVE: The NEXT ON STAGE College Top 25 Announced
Watch the first episode of BroadwayWorld's NEXT ON STAGE High School Edition - a new, online musical theatre singing competition for student performer... (read more)
SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL Tour Announces Closing
The National Tour of Summer: The Donna Summer Musical will be closing due to the ongoing effects of COVID-19.... (read more)
Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE College Top 25!
You voted, here they are! In no particular order, meet our top 25 in the college category.... (read more)
Kara Lindsay, Andrew Keenan-Bolger and More Join NEWSIES Edition of Disney On Broadway Live
On Monday, May 18th at 3pm EST, Disney on Broadway live is hosting conversation with special guests from hit Broadway musical Newsies!... (read more)
Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE High School Top 25!
You voted, here they are! In no particular order, meet our top 25 in the high school category.... (read more)