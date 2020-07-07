RECAP: Andrea Martin, Audra McDonald, Will Swenson, and More Joined STARS IN THE HOUSE to Celebrate James Wesley's Birthday

Stars in the House continued Monday night (8pm) for Seth's Virtual Birthday Party for James with some surprise guests! This episode was in support of The Actor's Fund.

Norm Lewis, Chita Rivera, Lisa Mordente, Faith Prince, and Rosie Perez joined to wish James a happy birthday.

Next, Andrea Martin joined and shared her first impression of James. "When I first met you, you were just dating Seth and you came to my apartment with Julie and I think she was five or six...and I thought when I first met you, the first thing I thought was what a wonderful father you were. You were so attentive...you were so focused on her and making her feel safe...The greatest gift I've gotten from you and Seth is the privilege of being Julie's Godmother so I think of you as family. I love you both."

Later, Will Swenson and Audra McDonald joined and James asked Audra if she has done a virtual concert like the one she and Seth are doing on Sunday. Audra responded, "No, which is why, I'm gonna bring my chair, I'm gonna bring a little couch in case I need to lay down between numbers...I just turned 50 three days ago and things are different so who knows what's going to happen but the wonderful thing is we have more freedom to say whatever comes out of our mouth without thinking or caring so that will happen at your concert as well."

Jennifer Simard sang "High Hopes," Judy Kuhn sang "Someone Else's Story,"

Click HERE to watch the full episode.

Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com, as well as a donate button linking viewers to The Actors Fund.

