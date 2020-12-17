RATATOUILLE: THE TIKTOK MUSICAL Benefit Announces Creative Team - Ellenore Scott, Lucy Moss and More!

Click Here for More Articles on RATATOUILLE: THE TIKTOK MUSICAL

Theatrical production company Seaview (Slave Play, Sea Wall/A Life), today announced the creative team for the one-performance-only, Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical, to benefit The Actors Fund. Presented in association with TikTok and TodayTix Presents, Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical will begin streaming on Friday, January 1, 2021 at 7:00pm ET for 72 hours only. Tickets for this one-of-a-kind presentation are now on sale exclusively at TodayTix.com.

Working in conjunction with and featuring content created by members of TikTok's #RatatouilleMusical Community, whose collective work has earned the engagement of more than 200 million fans around the globe, this one-time performance of Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical will be performed by a cast of Broadway stars and the 20-piece Broadway Sinfonietta orchestra.

Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical is adapted for this virtual benefit event by Michael Breslin and Patrick Foley, choreographed by Ellenore Scott, directed by Lucy Moss, and features music from Danny Bernstein (@dannykbernstein), Gabbi Bolt (@fettuccinefettuqueen), Kevin Chamberlin (@chamberlin_kevin), RJ Christian (@rjthecomposer), Nathan Fosbinder (@fozzyforman108), Emily Jacobsen (@e_jaccs), Sophia James (@sophiajamesmusic), Katie Johantgen (@katiejoyofosho), Daniel Mertzlufft (@danieljmertzlufft), Alec Powell (@phisherpryce), and Blake Rouse (@blakeyrouse).

The creative team also includes Daniel Mertzlufft (Music Supervisor, Arranger, Original Music & Lyrics), Macy Schmidt (Orchestrator & Music Coordinator), David Bengali (Video Design and Production), Emily Marshall (Music Director & Coordinator), Jessie Rosso and Geoffrey Ko (Music Copying), Kate Leonard (Additional Lyrics), Angie Teo (Audio Mixer), Cody Renard Richard (Stage Manager), and Taylor Williams, CSA (Casting).

Jeremy O. Harris, Michael Breslin, and Patrick Foley will serve as Executive Producers.

Founded by Macy Schmidt, the Broadway Sinfonietta is an extraordinary all-female identifying, majority women-of-color 20-piece orchestral collective designed to uplift the existence, excellence and equity of female BIPOC musicians in the Broadway industry.

Tickets are $5 and are available exclusively on TodayTix by visiting TodayTix.com or downloading the TodayTix app.