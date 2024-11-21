RAGTIME Reunion Concert Stream Canceled at PBS for Second Time

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



BroadwayWorld recently reported that the 2023 one-night-only reunion concert of Ragtime would soon be available to stream on PBS. Now, it seems this will no longer be happening. BroadwayWorld has learned that the PBS stream of the concert, which was scheduled for November 29, has been canceled.

The official statement from The Entertainment Community Fund reads: “The Entertainment Community Fund had hoped to announce that PBS would broadcast the film version of the March 2023, 25th anniversary concert of Ragtime this December. Unfortunately, there are many moving parts and we are not able to bring it to PBS at this time.”

Earlier this year, the concert was pulled from movie theaters after being announced for a March 13 release, making this the second time a release of the concert film has been canceled. At that time, a representative for the Entertainment Community Fund wrote "We hope to share this one-night-only event with wider audiences in the future."

A similar situation also happened recently when the filmed recording of Sara Bareilles's Waitress was unexpectedly pulled from the PBS schedule.

2023's Ragtime reunion concert celebrated the 25th anniversary of the show's Broadway opening and starred original cast members including Emmy, Grammy and six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald ("Sarah"), two-time Tony Award winner Brian Stokes Mitchell("Coalhouse Walker, Jr.") and SAG Award winner Peter Friedman ("Tateh"), with Tony Award winner Kelli O'Hara ("Mother") in the role originally performed by the late Marin Mazzie.

It also included a special appearance by Lea Michele, with Jack Casey ("Little Boy"), Addyson Evelyn Tabankin ("Little Girl"), Kai Latorre ("Little Coalhouse"), and Jack Emmett Baumrind (standby for "Little Boy"). Additional cast members included Mark Aldrich, Shaun Amyot, John D. Baker, Darlene Bel Grayson, Dara Paige Bloomfield, Sandra M. Bonitto, Mark Cassius, Jamie Chandler-Torns, Albert Christmas, Jim Corti, Pierce Cravens, Larry Daggett, Bernard Dotson, Roberta Duchak, Donna Dunmire, Adam Dyer, Duane Martin Foster, Patty Goble, Elisa Heinsohn, David Hess, Adam Hunter, Mark Jacoby, Anne Kanengeiser, Mary Sharon Komarek (Dziedzic), Joe Langworth, Joe Locarro, Dan Manning, Michael X. Martin, Mary McCandless, Allyson Tucker Mitchell, Anne L. Nathan, Lynnette Perry, Orgena Rose, Gordon Stanley, Steven Sutcliffe, Keith Thomas, Todd Thurston, Vanessa Townsell-Crisp, Rema Webb, Leon Williams, Bruce Winant and Eric Jordan Young.