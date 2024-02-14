Despite Listings From National Chains RAGTIME Reunion Concert Not Coming To Movie Theaters Next Month

BroadwayWorld has learned that despite listings on multiple national chains' websites including AMC, Regal, and via Fandango - the Ragtime Reunion Concert recording will not be released in movie theaters on Wednesday, March 13th, 2024. The release, announced only via listings, was set to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of the original Broadway production.

In a statement a representative for the Entertainment Community Fund wrote "We had hoped to announce that the film version of the March 2023 25th reunion concert of Ragtime would be in movie theaters this spring, bringing this wonderful event to audiences around the country and generating support for the Entertainment Community Fund. Unfortunately, there are many moving parts to turning a live performance into a film and bringing it to theaters and we are unable to do so at this time. We hope to share this one-night-only event with wider audiences in the future."

No details on a replacement date have been announced at this time. This announcement follows several days of speculation and excitement on social media by fans and influencers alike who caught the listings.

Some fans even reported having purchased tickets via AMC, which have now been refunded per emails reviewed by BroadwayWorld.

The sequence of events is certain to puzzle fans, given the wide release of listings, information, and even posters promoting the screenings nationally.

BIG EVENT ANNOUNCEMENT

Ragtime 25th Anniversary Cast Reunion Concert. Filmed on Broadway in 2023. Now, coming to our big screen.

MARCH 13 & 17

Tickets on sale Feb 7.

Only at The Park. https://t.co/PJoIGk1IM4 603-532-8888 #ragtime #nh #nharts pic.twitter.com/aUY41O13u4 — TheParkTheatre1 (@TheParkTheatre1) January 31, 2024

NEWS: ⭐ RAGTIME - REUNION CONCERT - CINEMA RELEASE ANNOUNCED ⭐



The one-night-only reunion concert of Ragtime, filmed live on Broadway at the Minskoff Theatre in March 2023, is now coming to the big screen.



The filmed concert will be in US cinemas nationwide on 13th & 17th… pic.twitter.com/o56wKhsQZH — Theatre Fan (@ShaunTossell) February 11, 2024

So it looks like the Ragtime reunion concert is coming to cinemas on March 13. https://t.co/iExSTDDU9v pic.twitter.com/s1skNC4kTN — Kevin Daly (@kevinddaly) February 11, 2024

The event celebrated the 25th anniversary of the show's Broadway opening and starred original cast members Emmy, Grammy and six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald ("Sarah"), two-time Tony Award winner Brian Stokes Mitchell ("Coalhouse Walker, Jr.") and SAG Award winner Peter Friedman ("Tateh"), with Tony Award winner Kelli O'Hara ("Mother") in the role originally performed by the late Marin Mazzie.

Lea Michele, who originated the role of "Little Girl", introduced a Tribute segment honoring Ragtime company members who have passed away throughout the past 25 years.

Additional cast members included Mark Aldrich, Shaun Amyot, John D. Baker, Jack Baumrind, Darlene Bel Grayson, Dara Paige Bloomfield, Sandra M. Bonitto, Sherry Boone, Jack Casey, Mark Cassius, Jamie Chandler-Torns, Albert Christmas, Jim Corti, Pierce Cravens, Larry Daggett, Bernard Dotson, Roberta Duchak, Donna Dunmire, Adam Dyer, Duane Martin Foster, Patty Goble, Elisa Heinsohn, David Hess, Adam Hunter, Mark Jacoby, Kimberly JaJuan, Anne Kanengeiser, Judy Kaye, Mary Sharon Komarek (Dziedzic), Joe Langworth, Kai Latorre, Joe Locarro, Dan Manning, Michael X. Martin, Mary McCandless, Anne L. Nathan, Lynnette Perry, Orgena Rose, Gordon Stanley, Steven Sutcliffe, Addyson Evelyn Tabankin, Keith Thomas, Todd Thurston, Vanessa Townsell-Crisp, Allyson Tucker, Rema Webb, Leon Williams, Bruce Winant and Eric Jordan Young.

Based on the classic American novel by E.L. Doctorow, Ragtime has a book by Terrence McNally (Master Class, Love! Valour! Compassion!) and a score by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty (Once On This Island, Anastasia, Seussical). The evening will be directed by Stafford Arima, with James Moore as music director and conductor.

On the original Broadway production, Mr. Arima served as associate resident director, David Loud as musical director and conductor and Mr. Moore as associate conductor. Additional credits for the one-night-only evening include Wendall K. Harrington and Shawn Boyle as projections designers, Peter Hylenski as sound designer, Don Holder as lighting designer, Tracy Christensen as costume designer and casting by MUNGIOLI THEATRICALS, INC., Arnold J. Mungioli, CSA. This evening is executive produced by Robert Pullen of Nouveau Productions.