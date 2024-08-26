Video: Quentin Tarantino Reveals He is Writing a Comedy for the Stage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Quentin Tarantino has directed some of the most iconic feature films in recent Hollywood history. He has also written books, co-hosts a podcast, and owns and operates two classic movie theaters. Now, he is interested in adding theater to his list of projects.

In a recent appearance on Bill Maher's Club Random Podcast, the film guru revealed that he is currently exploring the possibility of writing an original comedy play. “I’m leaning more towards writing, or trying for a while, theater...It would be funny stuff...In a comedy play, the audience is a character in the room… when that works, that’s an evening out…which is hard to capture on film,” Tarantino said.

Tarantino would also be open to adapting his play for the screen down the line. "If it’s a popular play, then I’ll probably make a movie."

He went on to highlight the difference between working with actors for a film versus a stage production, noting the room for a variety of characterization across different iterations.

"If the show were successful, then I would have the joy of seeing different actors play those characters. When I do a movie, the actor I cast plays the character, and that’s that character. But in a play, no actor owns a role…but if it’s a big hit, someone else will do the London show, someone else will do the tour.” Watch the full interview.

Earlier this year, Tarantino was in the news after reportedly abandoning what would have been his tenth and final feature film, The Movie Critic. Over the years, he has famously held to the belief that he would only make ten films and, after completing those ten, he would explore projects in other mediums, such as those in television or print. Reports indicated that he set aside the script for The Movie Critic and would go back to the drawing board.

Tarantino's films include Pulp Fiction, Kill Bill, Reservoir Dogs, The Hateful Eight, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.