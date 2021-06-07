Queens Theatre Presents MOTHERLAND DANCES

Saturday, June 12th, 2021, Queens Theatre and The Physical Plant will present Motherland Dances, virtual dance performances by New York City based dance companies:Redhawk Native American Arts Council, Korean Traditional Music and Dance, and Oyu Oro Afro-Cuban Experimental Dance Ensemble. The premiere will take place at 7 PM EST immediately followed by a live Q&A session with the choreographers.

The performances are all original compositions, staged and recorded for the camera. The performances celebrate the culture of these diverse dance ensembles and share stories of their heritage from the feminine perspective, reminding us of the humanity of motherland and mother earth.

Tickets are free, but reservations are required to join the premiere on Queen's Theatre's YouTube Channel. Click on https://qt-internet.choicecrm.net/templates/QT/?event_ids=29#/events to register for the event. The performance will also be re-broadcast on Sunday June 13th at 5 PM EST. To learn more about "Motherland Dances" visit QueensTheatre.org.