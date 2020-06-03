Queens Public Library Launches Virtual “Literary Thursdays” Series

Queens Public Library today announced it will launch "Literary Thursdays," a series of virtual programs - ranging from author talks to panel discussions to poetry readings - dedicated to examining various aspects of literature and writing process.

As the Library continues to engage patrons online, every Thursday at 4 pm, participants will be able to join authors discussing what led them to writing, their research and creative process. Programs will be held via online videoconferencing platform WebEx.

The June lineup includes:

June 4: John Wang and Storm Garner "The World Eats Here: Amazing Food and the Inspiring People Who Make It at New York's Queens Night Market" - With vendors offering cuisines from around the world, the Queens Night Market in Flushing Meadows-Corona Park offers a unique experience. The new book "The World Eats Here" celebrates the diverse group of people who bring the market to life and some of their recipes. Wang and Garner will also talk about how they started the Queens Night Market in 2015 and its current status.

June 11: Dan C. Goldberg "The Golden Thirteen: How Black Men Won the Right to Wear Navy Gold" - As we commemorate the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II, Dan C. Goldberg, an award-winning journalist, brings the story of forgotten heroes in "The Golden 13: How Black Men Won the Right to Wear Navy Gold." Until 1944, when 16 black men were allowed into the officer training program, the U.S. Navy was completely segregated and black enlistees held only menial jobs. Goldberg will talk about his years of research and the poignant stories of these trailblazing men.

June 18: Wendy Lubovich and Ed Lefkowicz "111 Museums in New York That You Must Not Miss" - This guide will take you to the secret corners of iconic museums and to the little museums you never knew existed. Author Wendy Lubovich and photographer Ed Lefkowicz will highlight the richest museum culture in the world and some of the museums that you can visit virtually.

June 25: Marie Benedict "Lady Clementine" - Marie Benedict, author of historical fiction biographies "The Other Einstein", "Carnegie's Maid", and "The Only Woman in the Room," focuses on Clementine Churchill, the wife of the British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, in her new book "Lady Clementine." Benedict will discuss Clementine's legacy, which includes her unsung influence that helped shape two world wars and her lasting impact on women in politics today.

The complete virtual programming calendar is available here.

QPL's virtual cultural offerings also include "Beat the Blues" concerts, held every Monday, at 7 p.m. on the QPL Facebook Live page, as well as "Culture Connection" events, numerous art history lectures, author talks and poetry programs.

QPL also provides virtual storytimes in English, Spanish, Chinese and Bengali, career help and resume assistance through its Job and Business Academy, resources for students through online learning platform Brainfuse, programs for the homebound and older adults, as well as unlimited access to its extensive online resources for library card holders. To sign up for a QPL eCard, go here.

QPL's virtual reference desk continues to field inquiries Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. via chat and email.

