QUARANTINE CABARET Celebrates DEAR EVAN HANSEN This Week
Broadway vets Rachel Potter (Evita, The Addams Family), and Marty Thomas (Wicked, Xanadu, The Secret Garden,) have teamed up to present a weekly digital cabaret series called Quarantine Cabaret. The two best friends have joined forces to appear in concert online, and each weekly show features a new lineup of guests.
This week's show is a celebration of the Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen. Cast members Jessica Phillips (Dear Evan Hansen, Priscilla, Leap of Faith, Next To Normal), Phoenix Best (Dear Evan Hansen, The Color Purple), and Ben Levi Ross (Dear Evan Hansen) will be hanging out at the Quarantine Cabaret this week!
Quarantine Cabaret debuted in March as an answer to the national quarantine effort. It streams every Wednesday night at 7 PM EST on both Rachel and Marty's Youtube channels, Facebook pages and Instagram (@therachelpotter).
The two Broadway stars, and reality TV competition vets (Star Search and The X factor, respectively), get together from their homes, joined by some of Television and Broadway's best and brightest stars, for interviews, games, and songs. Past guests include Tony Award winner Ali Stroker (Oklahoma, Spring Awakening), Mykal Kilgore (Motown), Brennyn Lark (Les Miserables), Jelani Remy (The Lion King, Ain't Too Proud), Jamey Ray (Voctave), Christine Dwyer (Wicked) and Matt DeAngelis (Hair, Waitress), Carrie St. Louis (Wicked, Rock of Ages), Laurel Harris (Evita, Jagged Little Pill, Wicked, Beautiful) and Rob Marnell (Beautiful, Tina, Getting the Band Back Together).
