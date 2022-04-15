QPAC Named Best Theatre Arts Center in Queens

For the second time, Queensborough's Performing Arts Center (QPAC) has won the coveted Best of the Boro Award as the Best Theatre Arts Center in Queens! Best of the Boro, promoted by QNS.com, deemed QPAC 'the place in Northeast Queens to watch top-notch talent on a stage.'

"It is quite an honor to achieve this award. It is recognition that, despite the challenges of Covid, we have remained visible and able to serve the community, and that makes me enormously proud," said Susan Agin, Executive and Artistic Director, QPAC.

"Of course, no one thought the pandemic would last this long, but what became clear to us very quickly is that we needed to stay engaged with our audiences. Within a week we were virtual, with live performances every single week."

QPAC is also in the process of a major renovation. Agin says it was imperative to her that communities continue to be served prior to the opening of the new theatre. And so QPAC took the show on the road, with performances in theatres, in churches, in synagogues, and on other campuses.

Renovations to the theatre began before Covid and then, as with the rest of the City, everything came to a halt.

"It has been years since we have been in our own space. Now we are in the homestretch of the construction and anticipate an opening in mid-September."

"It will be gorgeous! People will adopt the theatre as their own, as never before."

Among the many new features of the 800-seat theatre will be box seats, concession stands, upgraded sound and lighting systems, accessibility accommodation and a larger box office to serve people outside as well as inside.

"People are not rushing back into Manhattan. They want something closer to home where the sense of community is palpable. We get to know our customers. They get to know us and have always felt we have their best interests at heart."

And this includes Covid safety precautions. "We will function in much the same way as Broadway and follow their cues to adjust precautions, as necessary."

Capacity will be full house, and proof of vaccination and masks will be required. Everything will be contactless when checking in and sanitizing stations will be provided. The theatre will be cleaned regularly between performances.

Right now, Agin is focused on launching the inaugural season, but she says they continue to serve seniors in their centers and bring programs to local schools.

Once we re-establish our core programming, we hope to continue the wildly successful "Dancing in the Streets," new programming which emerged because of the necessity to meet Covid safety guidelines.

In fact, this summer QPAC will hold four free outdoor concerts in Juniper Valley Park in Middle Village, Queens-two in June and two in July. Outstanding performers include Rubix Kube-The Eighties Strike Back Show! and tributes to both The Rolling Stones and Beatles.

Over the decades QPAC's lineup has included some of the biggest names (and bands) in showbiz, including Michael Bolton, Bernadette Peters, Vanessa Williams, Brian Stokes Mitchell, KC & The Sunshine Band and Chita Rivera.

Agin pointed out that the inaugural QPAC season line-up will continue to evolve and will be reflected on the QPAC website as artists confirm.

"We expect to have a sizable number of celebrities, thrilling tributes to iconic singers and bands, and as always, we will celebrate classic opera and ballet. The magic of live theatre at the best theatre arts center in Queens will be back very soon. I know our eager audience is waiting in the wings!"