Punto SEA And GOTA Present A NIGHT OF PRIDE

Building on the success of previous years, "A Night of Pride'' continues to unite the Latinx LGBT+ community in a colorful celebration of love, diversity, and acceptance.

By: Jun. 21, 2023

Group Of The Arts, in collaboration with Punto SEA, has announced the highly anticipated fourth edition of "A Night of Pride." This extraordinary event brings together a diverse and vibrant community of Latinx LGBT+ individuals, friends, and allies for an unforgettable evening of musical performances and artistic brilliance.

Building on the success of previous years, "A Night of Pride'' continues to unite the Latinx LGBT+ community in a colorful celebration of love, diversity, and acceptance. Showcasing a rich tapestry of talent, the event features an impressive lineup of performers representing various Latin American countries and the United States. Together, they will create a captivating musical performing arts extravaganza that transcends boundaries and inspires all who attend.

The iconic Jeannie Sol will preside over the festivities, bringing her infectious energy and magnetic stage presence to the event. Joining her on stage are an extraordinary array of performers, including Jei Fabiane (Colombia), Hector Lionel (Puerto Rico), Ursula Tinoco (Mexico), Latina Turner (El Salvador), Dimitri Saari (Greece), Zu Ralat (Puerto Rico), Cinnamon Passion (Colombia), Ricky Trabucco (US), Cristal Gomez (Colombia), Rafa Perez (Mexico), Jeffrey Hernandez (Puerto Rico), Facundo Agustin (Argentina), Felipe Vazquez (Chile), Nico Lugo (Colombia) Gabriela Londono (Puerto Rico), and Carlos Goldberg (US). These talented artists will deliver awe-inspiring performances, showcasing their exceptional skills in music, dance, spoken word, and more.

Highlighting the evening's program is "Creative Lab My, My, My" by LaPecosa Industry, a collective of Latin American artists and stories. This special feature promises to captivate the audience and create a deeper connection by sharing authentic experiences and shedding light on the diverse narratives within the Latinx and LGBT+ community.

"A Night of Pride" is not only a celebration of talent and creativity but also a powerful platform for promoting love, acceptance, and inclusivity," states J. Edgar Mozoub, Artistic Director and Founder of GOTA. "By bringing together artists from different backgrounds and cultures, this event emphasizes the strength and beauty that emerges when individuals unite to celebrate their shared experiences and advocate for equality."

"We believe that 'A Night of Pride' serves as a beacon of hope and inspiration for the Latinx LGBT+ community and beyond," says Daniela Salazar, Executive Producer at GOTA. "This event showcases the power of unity and the transformative impact of embracing our authentic selves. It is a testament to the resilience, creativity, and unwavering spirit of those who fight for love and acceptance."

This one-of-a-kind event will take place at Teatro SEA on June 24, 2023 at 8:00 pm. Tickets are available for purchase through Click Here. Don't miss the opportunity to be part of this exceptional celebration of Latinx LGBT+ pride and talent.

For more information and updates about "A Night of Pride," please visit www.teatrosea.org

FB: https://www.facebook.com/gotanyc

IG: GOTA.NYC




