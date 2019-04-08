Protestors Take On Long Island High School Production of THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE, Citing 'Racism is Not Entertainment'

Click Here for More Articles on STUDENT CENTER - HIGH SCHOOL EDITION

Newsday reports that protestors took to the streets outside Huntington High School in Long Island to protest the production of Thoroughly Modern Millie taking place inside, which they say is "racist against Chinese-Americans."

Protestors reportedly held signs that said "Racism is not Entertainment" while shouting at attendees as they went into the school.

The musical features a Caucasian character who pretends to be of Asian descent to pull off an evil scheme.

"This is apparently a very popular play in high schools," one of the protestors said to Newsday. "But my goal is to make sure this show is never shown again - not on Broadway, not on Long Island, not anywhere."

Long Island Chinese American Association chairman Gordon Zhang told Newsday the musical should not be staged because its human trafficking tale 'creates a false narrative about white women being sold into sex slavery to China.'

"That doesn't even happen," he said. "In fact actually, it's the opposite that's happening."

Based on the 1967 Academy Award-winning film, Thoroughly Modern Millie introduced the world to two-time Tony Award® winner Sutton Foster.

With a book by Richard Morris and Dick Scanlan, music by Jeanine Tesori and lyrics by Dick Scanlan, Thoroughly Modern Millie was the 2002-2003 season's most celebrated show, nominated for 12 Tony Awards® and winning six, including Best Musical, Best Actress in a Musical (Foster), Best Featured Actress in a Musical (Harriet Harris), Best Costume Design (Martin Pakledinaz), Best Choreography (Rob Ashford) and Best Orchestrations (Doug Besterman and Ralph Burns).







