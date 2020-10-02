Professional Theater Is Coming Right To Your Living Room In THREES: A VISUAL RADIO PLAY
Join in on Twitch or for a Zoom viewing party October 24, 8:00 p.m. EST/5:00 p.m. PST.
You are invited to a party, where the friendships are toxic, and the agendas are uproariously evil. Join us on Twitch or for a Zoom viewing party October 24, 8:00 p.m. EST/5:00 p.m. PST.
When Carissa Johnson's thirtieth birthday is audaciously interrupted by the death of a close frenemy, her besties and brother rally to bring her the greatest party ever. But after a second body makes an appearance, death quickly proves to be more than just a minor inconvenience. Filled with twists, inappropriate humor, and the finest hors d'oeuvres - this hilarious show asks: What happens when very bad things happen to very bad people?
COVID-19 has created a void in the theatre industry, leaving a need for connection and community for actors and audiences alike. In response to this, Ladyspike in conjunction with seasoned actors from across the country, has worked to create a unique and accessible experience, which brings laughter and live theatre straight to your living room. Written in the style of a traditional radio play, with elements of visual humor and graphic design, director Caitlin Arcand has transformed the script into a full virtual theater experience.
Tickets are available on Eventbrite with an optional donation. Partial proceeds to benefit ArtFund, helping performers in need during the COVID crisis. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/threes-a-visual-radio-play-tickets-122722053967
