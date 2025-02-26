Producer Josh Aviner Launches Audience Alchemy to Revolutionize Performing Arts Through Behavioral Science

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In a groundbreaking move to transform the performing arts industry, award-nominated producer Josh Aviner has announced the launch of Audience Alchemy, a behavioral science consultancy dedicated to helping show producers and arts organizations enhance ticket sales, boost donations, and elevate audience engagement.​

Drawing from his extensive experience in non-verbal theatrical dance, contemporary circus, immersive experiences, and variety arts, Aviner founded Audience Alchemy after observing a critical gap in the application of behavioral science within the arts sector. The consultancy aims to provide straightforward, science-driven solutions that complement traditional marketing and development efforts.​

"Our mission at Audience Alchemy is to apply proven insights from behavioral science-including psychology, economics, and design-to understand how people make decisions and take action," said Aviner. "By leveraging these insights, we can create targeted, practical solutions that drive results without necessarily increasing budgets."​

Services offered by Audience Alchemy include:

Ticketing Tactics: Enhancing ticket sales through strategic audience segmentation and behavioral strategies such as framing, pricing relativity, and social proof.​

Donor Dynamics: Boosting fundraising efforts by understanding and leveraging donor behavior, personalizing communication, and crafting compelling appeals.​

Motivating Messaging: Developing audience-targeted messaging strategies that inspire actions like purchasing tickets, donating, or attending events.​

Custom Behavior Changes: Designing tailored interventions to address specific organizational challenges through behavioral audits and customized strategies.​

Aviner's journey into behavioral science was sparked by personal experiences during the post-pandemic period when traditional marketing strategies failed to revive ticket sales for one of his productions. This led him to explore behavioral science principles, which, when applied, resulted in measurable improvements. Recognizing the untapped potential of these techniques in the arts, he established Audience Alchemy.