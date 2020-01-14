Pro Jam Returns to Club Helsinki Hudson
The bimonthly Pro Jam at Club Helsinki Hudson returns on Thursday, February 20, at 8pm. As always, the region's top musicians will join together for an evening of blues-based jamming. This time out, the core band will feature Petey Hop (guitar/vocals), Jay Collins (saxophone/keys/vocals), Johnny Pisano (bass/vocals), Jeremy Baum (keyboards) and Sonny Rock (drums).
The Club Helsinki Pro Jam is a bimonthly event, with dozens if not hundreds of professional musicians from the greater Hudson Valley region having taken part since it was launched in summer 2013.
The event welcomes all working musicians in the region to sit in for a freewheeling jam. Admission is free.
For reservations in The Restaurant or in the club call 518.828.4800. For the most up-to-date concert information, visit www.helsinkihudson.com.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Some of the hardest working people on Broadway don't get enough credit. Their names aren't above the title- in fact, you've probably never heard their... (read more)
Erika Henningsen Set Departure Date From MEAN GIRLS
Erika Henningsen has set her departure date from Mean Girls on Broadway. The actress announced on Instagram that she will be departing on February 22.... (read more)
Desi Oakley Will Make West End Debut in WAITRESS This Week Following Multiple Cast Member Illnesses
Desi Oakley is set to make her West End debut in Waitress this weekend, after the three cast members who play Jenna have fallen ill.... (read more)
Obituary: Producer Rich Affannato Dies
BroadwayWorld is sad to report that producer Rich Affannato died on January 11, 2019. According to his husband, Hamilton's Gregory Treco - 'The world ... (read more)
Quiz: Which Lin-Manuel Miranda Show Are You?
We're celebrating the incredible Broadway run of Freestyle Love Supreme by giving you the chance to see which of Tony winner Lin-Manuel Miranda's icon... (read more)
Winners Announced For The 2019 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards!
Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!... (read more)