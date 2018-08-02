Prizeo Launches Broadway Collection, with Tickets to CURSED CHILD, FROZEN, MEAN GIRLS and More!

Online sweepstakes-for-good company Prizeo is bringing the world of Broadway to fans everywhere through the launch of its first Broadway Collection: Prizeo.com/Broadway.

For a donation of as little as $10, people are entered to win once-in-a-lifetime walk-on roles, VIP show tickets and other NYC theater experiences. With larger donations, fans not only receive more entries, but will also have access to limited-edition merch and other rewards.

Prizeo currently has six theater sweepstakes live, each benefiting a worthy cause.

Win a walk-on role as a factory worker in the Tony-Award-winning Best Musical KINKY BOOTS, benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Includes a meet-and-greet with David Cook , a photo with the cast in costume, a backstage tour, two extra tickets to the show (for friends and family), a playbill signed by the cast, a copy of the KINKY BOOTS original Broadway cast recording, dinner in Times Square and a $500 travel voucher. Live now through Aug. 20, 2018: Prizeo.com/Kinky .

Win a walk-on role in BEAUTIFU L - THE Carole King MUSICAL, supporting The GRAMMY Museum. Also includes a meet-and-greet with the cast, a photo in costume, two extra tickets to the show, a bundle of BEAUTIFUL merch, and a $500 travel voucher. Live now through Sept. 12,2018: Prizeo.com/Beautiful .

Win a walk-on role in the Tony-Award-winning Best Musical Revival CHICAGO, benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Includes a cast meet-and-greet and photo, a backstage tour, two extra t ickets to the show for friends and family, a show poster signed by the cast, a copy of the Chicago original Broadway cast recording, dinner before the show and a $500 travel credit. Live now through Sept. 12, 2018: Prizeo.com/Chicago .

Win a pair of tickets to FROZEN on Broadway and meet Olaf, benefiting Woodshed Society. Also includes a $500 travel voucher. Live now through Sept. 17, 2018: Prizeo.com/Frozen .

. Win a pair of tickets to MEAN GIRLS on Broadway and meet Tony nominee Ashley Park (Gretchen Weiners), benefiting Woodshed Society. This prize also includes a $500 travel voucher. Live now through Sept. 17, 2018: Prizeo.com/MeanGirls .

. Win a pair of tickets to HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD on Broadway and meet cast member David Abeles, in support of Woodshed Society. Live now through Sept. 17, 2018: P rizeo.com/ CursedChild .

. COMING SOON - win VIP tickets to HEAD OVER HEELS and meet Peppermint, supporting National Center for Transgender Equality. Also includes HEAD OVER HEELS merch and a $500 travel voucher. Live now through Sept. 12, 2018: Prizeo.com/HeadOverHeels .

Prizeo has established itself as the go-to sweepstakes-for-good platform for Broadway stars and shows - from Lin Manuel Miranda and Hamilton to Sara Bareilles and Waitress - to raise money for causes they care about. Prizeo allows theater fans the opportunity to give small and win big, while raising funds and awareness for charitable causes around the globe. Prizeo will be adding even more Broadway campaigns in fall 2018.

Check out Prizeo's Broadway Collection at Prizeo.com/Broadway.







