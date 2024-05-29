Previously Canceled FORBIDDEN BROADWAY: MERRILY WE STOLE A SONG to Premiere Off-Broadway in August

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The previously canceled Broadway run of Forbidden Broadway: Merrily We Stole A Song, has found a new home! The show will be presented Off-Broadway at Theater555 on West 42nd Street. Previews begin on August 23rd with an opening slated for Thursday, September 12th.

Created, written and directed by Gerard Alessandrini, with musical staging by Gerry McIntyre, Forbidden Broadway: Merrily We Stole a Song skewers the latest deluge of Broadway offerings including Hell’s Kitchen, Stereophonic, The Outsiders, The Great Gatsby, Back to the Future, The Wiz, and of course, Merrily We Roll Along. In addition, there will be sendups of Roger Bart, Patti LuPone, Daniel Radcliffe, Ariana DeBose and Jeremy Jordan, among others. This up-to-the-minute version will also poke fun at the 2024 Tony Awards, and will include some of the most popular numbers from Alessandrini’s recent Forbidden Sondheim.



Gerard Alessandrini says “I am thrilled that this latest incarnation of the show that I had been preparing for more than a year, can now open Off-Broadway, where Forbidden Broadway has felt at home for over 40 years. The exciting new Broadway season has inspired me to create a barrage of theatrical zingers, and I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to present this edition in New York after all.”



The uniquely talented company will be headed by Chris Collins-Pisano and Jenny Lee Stern with musical director Fred Barton on piano. The remainder of the cast and creative team will be announced.



Forbidden Broadway has been an essential part of the fabric of the New York theatre scene since 1982, when Gerard Alessandrini created the first edition, lampooning the Broadway shows and stars of the day, who stopped by to laugh at themselves alongside the public. In the over 40 years since, Forbidden Broadway has garnered international acclaim and awards that include 7 Drama Desk Awards, an Obie, a Drama League Award, an Outer Critics Circle Award, 2 Lucille Lortel Awards, and a Special Tony Award along the way.



Tickets at $79.00 with premium at $99.00. Previews August 23-25 will offer all seats at $30.00. For tickets visit Theater555@venuetix.com. The show is produced by John Freedson, Harriet Yellin and Eric Krebs.



Photo credit: Carol Rosegg