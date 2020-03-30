Premiere Date for GENIUS: ARETHA Starring Cynthia Erivo Has Been Postponed

National Geographic's Genius: Aretha, starring Cynthia Erivo has been delayed. According to Variety, the anthology series focusing on Aretha Franklin has been delayed due to virus halting production.

Genius: Aretha was originally set to premiere on Memorial Day, but with production still suspended, the network sent out a statement saying that "it has become clear that the series will not be completed in time for our previously announced Memorial Day airdate."

The statement read, "We look forward to resuming work as soon as is possible and safe, and at that time will announce a new premiere date for later this year. We cannot wait to let Aretha's voice sing, and in the words of the Queen herself, 'Being the Queen is not all about singing, and being a diva is not all about singing. It has much to do with your service to people. And your social contributions to your community and your civic contributions as well.' In that spirit, we wish all of our viewers well in these challenging times, particularly those who are working in our communities to keep us all safe."

The production will feature many of Franklin's biggest recordings and hit songs from the comprehensive Warner Music catalogue, including "I Never Loved a Man (The Way I Love You)," "Chain of Fools," "Don't Play That Song," "Since You've Been Gone" and "Baby I Love You." In addition, the series will feature Franklin's performances of "I Knew You Were Waiting for Me," "Freeway of Love" and "Sisters Are Doin' It for Themselves." Erivo will also be performing many of the songs from Franklin's rich catalogue.

Genius: Aretha also stars Courtney B. Vance, David Cross, Malcolm Barrett, Pauletta Washington, Patrice Covington, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Steven Norfleet, Kimberly Hébert Gregory, Omar J. Dorsey, Marque Richardson and Shaian Jordan.

