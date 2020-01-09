Preformances With Allison Charney Will Present KADDISH
Preformances With Allison Charney Will Present "Kaddish" - the final movement of Ghost Brothers, the new song cycle composed by Marianna Rosett, with lyrics by Brooke Bailey Johnson - that examines the often-underlooked plight of the children of Holocaust survivors, as they navigate life surrounded by the ghosts of siblings they never knew.
Soprano Allison Charney, cellist Susan Salm and pianist Craig Ketter will bring this haunting song to life, in anticipation of its world premiere, as part of PREFORMANCES' Chamber Music Celebration on Thursday, January 30th at 2pm at Merkin Hall at Kaufman Music Center.
This concert will also feature violinist Miranda Cuckson, violist Daniel Panner, cellist Sophie Shao and the Neave Trio. Additional repertoire includes works by Rachmaninov, Strauss, Verdi, Xenakis, Kodaly and Beethoven.
For tickets go to: https://www.kaufmanmusiccenter.org/mch/event/preformances-with-allison-charney-1-30-20/
