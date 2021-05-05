Pooya Mohseni Guest On Today's Episode Of TAWKIN' WITH THE ROSES

Tawkin' With the Roses, the weekly talk show hosted by veteran actress Bonnie Rose and cabaret star Stephen S. Miller (aka "Mama Rose"), will welcome Pooya Mohseni as the guest on today's episode of the show now available online https://www.stephensmiller.com/tawkin-with-the-roses, on Youtube, and is shared across social media including Facebook and Instagram.

Pooya Mohseni is an Iranian-American actor, writer & Transgender activist. Her newest film "See You Then" by Mari Walker made its premiere at SXSW this March to great reviews.

Her stage performances include "She,He,Me" for National Queer Theater, "Our Town" in Pride Plays, "Hamlet" in Play On Shakespeare festival, an award winning one person show "One Woman" at The Theatre Row and "Galatea" for the WP Pipeline festival. She has guest starred on "Law & Order: SVU," "Falling Water" on USA, "Madam Secretary" and "Big Dogs" on Amazon Prime. She is represented by Headline Talent Agency.