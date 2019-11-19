Police Cops Bring 'Badass Be Thy Name' To Soho Playhouse
Multi award winning cult comedy trio Police Cops bring you their brand new 90's inspired comedy blockbuster, 'Badass Be Thy Name' for two runs in London in 2020. Firstly to the Soho Theatre from 27th January - 1st February then to the Vaults Festival from 19th - 21st March.
In a gritty northern town in 1999, complete with a 90's rave soundtrack, a kitchen sink drama turns into a vampire-slaying horror epic. This supercharged physical comedy has more vampires than you can shake a stake at in the latest hour from the acclaimed trio that finally comes to London after a sell-out Edinburgh Festival run in 2019.
Police Cops are Zachary Hunt, Nathan Parkinson and Tom Roe. The three-man multi award-winning, globally acclaimed London based comedy act was spawned in 2014 with a shared vision of creating highly physical, playful, entertaining and clever comedy which combine inventive physical storytelling with their own brand of off-the-wall comedy. Parody and satire are centred at the heart of their shows, where they integrate with dynamic stagecraft, supercharged physical comedy and cinematic style. Their imaginative concepts, exhilarating texts and musical flare leaves a lasting impression on their audiences.
Their three live shows 'Police Cops', 'Police Cops in Space' and 'Badass Be Thy Name' have taken the world by storm; they have won an multitude of awards, garnered critical acclaim across the globe and have enjoyed sell out runs at The Edinburgh Fringe Festival (2016 - 2019) and at London's Soho Theatre. They will be performing their latest show in London at the Soho Theatre and have been invited to be a part of the prestigious San Francisco Sketch Festival in January 2020.
Website - www.policecops.co.uk
