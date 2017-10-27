Podcast Roundup: Best Broadway Podcast's for the Week of Oct. 23rd featuring Jessica Vosk, Matthew James Thomas, THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA, Ken Page, and More

Here at BroadwayWorld, we love podcasts! So, starting today, we are going to be rounding up the best episodes of our favorite theatrical podcasts every week, so you can find them all in one place.

Check out all of BWW's podcast coverage HERE . Do you have a podcast that you would like to see in our weekly round-up? Send us the details here .

What is this feeling, so sudden and new? Oh, it's just us FREAKING OUT because this week we're hanging out with the WICKED-ly talented Jessica Vosk! The laughter is overflowing as Jessica spills about her riff-tacular final performance as the Green Girl and her epic journey from finance to "Fiyero!"

We get a behind-the-scenes look at Jessica's larger-than-life performance as Fruma Sarah in FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, marvel at Jessica's "big break" story, and laugh about how WICKED has affected her wardrobe. We loved chatting with Jessica and CAN'T WAIT to get her album when it comes out, so tune in as Jessica Vosk gets Broadwaysted!

Read the full article here .

Listen to the episode here:

In this first episode of BroadwayRadio's "#BroadwayAMA," host Kaitlin Milligan talks with Broadway's former Peter Parker and Pippin, Matthew James Thomas. The Buckinghamshire-born actor is currently starring in the first-ever Broadway revival of J.B. Priestley's "Time and the Conways." The Roundabout Theatre Company revival is currently playing at the American Airlines Theatre through November 26th.

Via BroadwayRadio's Twitter and Facebook feeds, Matthew's fans have submitted questions, and Kaitlin gets the answers, as well asking some questions of her own.

Read the full article here .

Listen to the episode here:

On the latest episode of "The Poddest Couple," Alan and Matt welcome everyone's favorite Broadway diva once removed, Robbie Rozelle. He's the designer of Playbill Pride and currently designs cast albums (not Soundtracks!) for Broadway Records. He was also an instrumental part in creating Broadway For Orlando.

When he's not busy creating cabarets for the great ladies of Broadway or working on Jessica Vosk's upcoming album, he's hard at work getting ready for his 54 Below return.

Read the full article here .

Listen to the episode here:

On Tuesday, October 24, Broadway Backstory podcast released the fifth episode of the show's second season. The episode covers the 2005 musical THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA.

The documentary-style podcast traces the show's journey from a 1960 novella by Elizabeth Spencer to musical idea briefly considered by Richard Rodgers and ultimately taken up by Rogers' grandson Adam Guettel.

Featuring brand new interviews with Guettel, book writer Craig Lucas, director Bart Sher, actors Victoria Clark, Kelli O'Hara, and Celia Keenan-Bolger, the episode follows the show from its earliest beginnings at the Sundance Theatre Lab to its out of town runs in Seattel and Chicago, and finally to Broadway where it was nominated for 13 Tony Awards and won eight.

Read the full article here .

Listen to the Episode HERE.

"Today on Broadway" is a daily, Monday through Friday, podcast hitting the top theatre headlines of the day.

On Friday's episode, they dive into the mixed reviews for the first Broadway revival of "M. Butterfly." They also discuss the prospects of the the English National Opera's recently announced West End revival of "Chess" transferring to Broadway might be. "Farinelli the King" to offer on-stage seating and recreate the Jacobian theatre-going experience, and Ivo van Hove will be back in New York.

Read the full article here.

Listen to Friday's episode here:

Even if your feet's too big come to the heavyside layer and join Rob and Kevin as they sit down with the incredible star of THE WIZ, AIN'T MISBEHAVIN, CATS, and the iconic THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS, the warm and wonderful Ken Page.

Ken pulls back the curtain on his career to discuss how a young boy from Missouri became one of Broadway's most beloved actors, what it was like learning to play a cat, and why he still loves being the Oogie Boogie.

Also, Ken shines the spotlight on The MUNY, Trevor Nunn, Nell Carter, and Tim Burton!

Read the full article here .

Happy Halloween! To celebrate the spookiness of the season, Rob and Kevin reveal their costumes, Mrs. Garrett pulls a Patty Duke, Tim Curry can't find his tambourine, Charles Strouse gets spooky, Big Daddy Whiz goes to the pumpkins, Rob meets Christine Pedi, Liza Minnelli has a pokerface, Rob plays Daddy Warbucks, and Christine Pedi wants to save the Cafe Edison!

Read the full article here .

Laura Heywood (a.k.a. @BroadwayGirlNYC ) was an anonymous Broadway influencer with a huge social media following until she decided to reveal her true identity. A passionate enthusiast for all things Broadway, Laura used her expertise in brand identity to create a niche for herself as an influencer in the theater world and beyond.

An early user of Twitter, Laura has always made the most of her platform and huge social media following by highlighting many wonderful not-for-profit organizations, including her beloved "Story Pirates." And in this truly inspirational episode, Laura opens up to Ilana about a darker time in her life and how she got through it -- and what she continues to do to keep a healthy mental attitude. Whether you know her as "Broadway Girl NYC" or simply Laura, you won't want to miss her on the next "Little Known Facts!"

Read the full article here .

On Monday, October 23, the Theater People podcast welcome's fellow podcaster Gillian Pensavalle of "The Hamilcast."

For the episode, Pensavalle shares the origins of the popular HAMILTON-themed podcast.

She also shares all the details of HAMILTON creator Lin-Manuel Miranda coming to her apartment and doing a 4-hour interview for the podcast.

Additionally, Pensavalle and Hinds share a bit about their collaboration on the new true crime / comedy podcast "True Crime Obsessed" which they produce and host together.

Read the full article here .

Listen to the new episode here:

The Stagecraft podcast is hosted by Jan Simpson. It is a series of interviews with playwrights (and musical book writers) of shows opening on Broadway and off-Broadway. On this episode, she interviews LONELY PLANET playwright, Steve Dietz.

Steven Dietz's 30 plus plays and adaptations have been seen at over 100 regional theaters in the U.S., as well as Off-Broadway. International productions have been seen in over 20 countries and his work has been translated into 10 languages. Dietz is a two-time winner of the Kennedy Center Fund for New American Plays Award for Fiction and Still Life with Iris, as well as a two-time finalist for the Steinberg New Play Award for Last of the Boys and Becky's New Car.

Jan is the Director of the Arts and Culture Journalism program at CUNY's Graduate School of Journalism, and also writes for TDF Stages, American Theater and has her own blog at Broadway & Me.

Hello Pop Culture Cinephiles! On this episode of "Some Like It Pop," BroadwayWorld's pop culture podcast, Matt and Jenn help you plan your moviegoing through the end of the year.

The hosts talk about the award-bait, blockbuster, and miscellaneous movies they are most looking forward to through the end of 2017, and the movies they will be avoiding like the plague. Also, Jenn tries to turn Matt on to some cooler podcasts, and, as always, they close out the episode with a little "Show and Tell."

Read the full article here .

LISTEN TO THE EPISODE HERE :

Related Articles