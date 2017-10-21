BroadwayRadio Premieres '#BroadwayAMA' with TIME AND THE CONWAYS' Matthew James Thomas

In this first episode of BroadwayRadio's "#BroadwayAMA," host Kaitlin Milligan talks with Broadway's former Peter Parker and Pippin, Matthew James Thomas. The Buckinghamshire-born actor is currently starring in the first-ever Broadway revival of J.B. Priestley's "Time and the Conways." The Roundabout Theatre Company revival is currently playing at the American Airlines Theatre through November 26th.

Via BroadwayRadio's Twitter and Facebook feeds, Matthew's fans have submitted questions, and Kaitlin gets the answers, as well asking some questions of her own.

Listen to the episode here:

In 1919 Britain, Mrs. Conway (Elizabeth McGovern of "Downton Abbey") is full of optimism during her daughter's lavish twenty-first birthday celebration. The Great War is over, wealth is in the air, and the family's dreams bubble over like champagne. Nineteen years later, though, the Conways' lives have transformed unimaginably.

This time-jumping play by J.B. Priestley (An Inspector Calls) takes place at the crossroads of today and tomorrow-challenging our notions of choice, chance and destiny. Tony winner Rebecca Taichman (Indecent) directs.

Matthew James Thomas (Robin) is thrilled to join the cast of Time and the Conways. Matthew is best-known in the U.S. for originating the title role in the Tony Award-winning Broadway revival of Pippin, directed by Diane Paulus, for which he received an Outer Critics Circle Award nomination for Best Actor in a Musical. Earlier this year he was cast as a series regular in a new NBC SONY pilot "Shelter" as Dr. Sam Carnahan, directed by Charles McDougall and written by Warren Leight. The year prior he was cast as series regular Henry Paine in the HBO drama pilot "The Devil You Know" written by Jenji Kohan and directed by Gus Van Sant. He had moved from the U.K. to the U.S. in 2010 to play Peter Parker in the original cast of Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark on Broadway directed by Julie Taymor with music by Bono and Edge. After the success of Pippin, Matthew went on to shoot a recurring lead in NBC-Universal's "Believe" with executive producers JJ Abrams and Alfonso Cuarón. He then joined the cast of the musical adaption of Barry Levinson's classic film Diner with original music by Sheryl Crow playing the role of Fenwick for the Signature Theatre and was nominated for a Helen Hayes award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Musical. In his earlier career, Matthew appeared in the hit British, BAFTA award-winning film Billy Elliott and hit film About a Boy starring Hugh Grant. He later starred as Prince John in the Emmy award-winning The Lost Prince for the BBC directed by Stephen Poliakoff. Television series regular credits include: Jez in "Britannia High" for ITV. Joe in "Wonderful You" for ITV. Matthew Davey in "The Blind Date" for ITV. Guest leads credits include: "Midsomer Murders," "Casualty," "Doctors," "Genie in the House," "The Bill," "Hero to Zero" and "Trevor's World of Sport."

