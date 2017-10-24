Go Behind the Scenes of THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA with 'Broadway Backstory' Podcast

Click Here for More Articles on Podcasts

On Tuesday, October 24, Broadway Backstory podcast released the fifth episode of the show's second season. The episode covers the 2005 musical THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA.

The documentary-style podcast traces the show's journey from a 1960 novella by ElizaBeth Spencer to musical idea briefly considered by Richard Rodgers and ultimately taken up by Rogers' grandson Adam Guettel.

Featuring brand new interviews with Guettel, book writer Craig Lucas, director Bart Sher, actors Victoria Clark, Kelli O'Hara, and Celia Keenan-Bolger, the episode follows the show from its earliest beginnings at the Sundance Theatre Lab to its out of town runs in Seattel and Chicago, and finally to Broadway where it was nominated for 13 Tony Awards and won eight.

Listen to the Episode HERE.

Bro adway Backstory is a partnership between Theater People podcast and TodayTix. The documentary-style podcast is the first of it's kind for Broadway-themed podcasts.

Each episode discovers how a show developed from an idea to a full Broadway production by getting the behind-the-scenes stories from the people who lived them.

Previously released episodes tell the stories of IN THE HEIGHTS, FUN HOME, THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTANM COUNTY SPELLING BEE, THE SECRET GARDEN, and Deaf West's production of SPRING AWAKENING.

